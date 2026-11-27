The following is an adapted excerpt of “Gaza Before the Seventh: Memories From a Vanishing World,” published this week by Biblioasis and translated by Guy Lazure.

“Everyone feels guilty before a mother who has lost her son in a war; throughout human history men have tried in vain to justify themselves before her.” —Vasily Grossman, Life and Fate

That’s the first time I cried while on assignment, Mom. A summer day in 2014. In an operating room of Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza. Everywhere around this immense cement building with feta-white walls and a winding basement, war raged. Rockets flew. Bombs roared. Corpses piled up in the refrigerators of a morgue with no electricity. The broken-armed, slit-faced, and newly-amputated mingled with the blind and severely burnt. And on the operating table: Yamin, only three but already an orphan, already scarred for life. An Israeli strike had just obliterated the family compound, where parents, cousins, aunts, and uncles had gathered for Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Ramadan. All except Yamin had died. That day, his left arm got twisted, his face was slashed, and shrapnel found its way under his skin tanned with pain. The medical staff had smeared him with ointment and wrapped him in gauze, but it brought little relief. Yamin writhed, suffered, and screamed with his little fluty, raspy, and at this very moment unbearable voice: “Barra, barra, barra!”

“Get out, get out, get out!” the kid screamed at me and my colleague Mohammed Baba. A seasoned photographer, and a father himself, Mohammed could no longer endure Yamin’s screams or bear the sight of this sickly, innocent, battered being rescued from the rubble that had buried everything, including his innocence. Mohammed and I left the operating room trying, unsuccessfully, to staunch our teary eyes. In my mind, Yamin’s body had the face of my own son, a fair-haired, blue-eyed child of the same age. At this moment in time, Mom, Yamin was the mysterious extension of my flesh. And therefore of yours too.

You’ll tell me, Mom, that it’s obscene to race up to a kid’s operating table to report on a war, a conflict, or a crisis. But tell yourself this: What you see, what they show you, what they want to show you, is already softened, aestheticized, filtered. So as to spare you. So as to ensure that you don’t look away. During those war days in Gaza, I would look over the shoulders of my photographer colleagues, foreigners as well as Palestinians, to gauge the difference between what we had seen and what they were sending to their editorial board. There were these raw, unbearable images, in line with reality, that they would keep for themselves, within themselves. And others, immaculate, bloodless (or nearly), perfectly back lit, that they would pass on to their editors to broadcast to the world. These images might give victims their dignity back, they might attract your gaze rather than deflecting it, and thus circulate more freely within the great world market of information. But raw, imperfect shots of mangled or punctured bodies surely draw a more accurate portrait of war. These are the images that remain in the hearts and minds of those who live it. Images that they would sometimes rather erase from their memories. Or forget altogether, like a sort of wishful Alzheimer’s.

What they want to show you is already softened, aestheticized, filtered.

That day, I returned to the Al Deira Hotel to write my little piece on emergency surgeons during the Israel-Hamas war. A few days later, I shouldered my backpack and left. But Yamin’s story never really left me. It didn’t leave him either. It lives in him. And he lives in it. More than once, returning from assignment, I cried as I imagined my son a prisoner of a similar darkness.

Five years later, in 2019, when I settled in Jerusalem, I tried to get in touch with Yamin again, hoping to understand his world and his life after the war. His frail frame stood straight, proud, and dignified. The features of his face were sharper, more defined, more assured. His brown eyes still glowed. It was Yamin all right, standing in the courtyard of his new parents’ home, an ochre stucco house that opened onto a sandy alley crowned with date palms. In the yard, his aunt Yasmine and uncle Adnan’s fragile victory also radiated. To adopt a child so scarred by war had not been easy. Yasmine still remembered the first months after the operation, the desert they crossed after the war.

“All our neighbours heard Yamin cry night after night. For an entire year, he asked me: Where is my mother? Which road will take me back to her? I remember that one day Yamin was playing with one of my biological sons. They were bickering and my biological son told him: You did not come out of mom’s belly! I made up a story on the spot and told him: Your mother gave birth to you from her womb, but I gave birth to you from my breast. From this moment on, everything changed. From this moment on, he began to cling to me and cuddle against my breasts, telling me: My place is here.”

In the wide and gloomy living room of the family residence in Az-Zawayda, a small village in the middle of the Gaza Strip, books of Quranic exegesis with gilt edges were perfectly lined up to form a coherent block of meaning. Yasmine is devout. And a teacher. She had taken Yamin under her protection during the war, and ever since he had lived with his five cousins, who became his siblings. Despite undergoing ten operations, Yamin’s back remained gouged and striated. His burnt skin still occasionally itched, and kids at the neighbourhood school sometimes teased him about his deformed left forearm. Just like you, Mom, Yasmine taught in grade school. At her adopted son’s school.

“One day, Yamin came home from school screaming: I don’t want to wear T-shirts anymore! So I asked the kids at school: Who among you has superpowers? Nobody said a word. And so I continued: Yamin has superpowers. He has a steel arm. He can fight a rocket with his bare hands. After this story, Yamin started believing he was a superhero like Iron Man.”

With a golden mask crowning his red metal armour, Iron Man is a Marvel superhero who shoots fire from his steel hands and flies at supersonic speed. Each year, millions of kids follow his adventures on screen. Every day, kids who dream of being superheroes in a world of adults walk around with his image on their school bags. After coffee, conversation, and shortbread biscuits with Yasmine, Yamin went to rock himself on the large, squeaky metal swing in the building’s inner courtyard. He was mute. His adoptive parents tried to make him speak about his life, his experience, and growing up in Gaza. But nothing came out. Everything seemed forced.

“Yamin started believing he was a superhero like Iron Man.”

“You know, he doesn’t have to talk. It’s normal to be intimidated by a foreign journalist. I don’t mean to force him in any way.”

The parents left. Yamin stayed. And we talked about soccer, Lionel Messi, and the Galaxy chocolate Gaza children love so much. Gently. In Arabic:

“What do you think about Iron Man, Yamin?”

“My favourite superhero is Rajoul al-ankabout.” Man spider in Arabic … Spider-Man.

“His costume is very cool. But why him?”

“Because with his superpowers, he can climb walls and be free. I wish I could jump over that wall.”

On this late autumn day in Gaza, right before dusk, Yamin and I ate one last piece of chocolate caramel. The sun still warmed the skin a little without melting the waxy cocoa trapped between our fingers. Kids outside on the street played soccer on a bed of sun-baked dust.

When I said goodbye to Yamin and his new family, I made a strange decision: to never see him again. He had his life. And so did Yasmine. To relive the tragedy made her suffer and brought her tears back. She was proud of what she had accomplished for Yamin, and with Yamin. And I didn’t want to be the one who, with each visit, by his mere presence, would revive the memory of what they had lost.

But a question lingered: How is it that an eight-year-old child dreams of climbing a wall to be free?

How is it to live under siege? What does Gaza stand for? Is it an open-air prison, as the saying goes? A den of terrorists threatening the very existence of the only Jewish state in the world? Hamas-land? A legal no man’s land? A human zoo? A ghetto? A township? A black spot on the face of the Middle East? A laboratory for the Israeli Defense Forces to test their weapons and surveillance technologies that control both body and soul? An atrophied Palestinian state? The largest refugee camp in the world? A purgatory? A tribulation? The distilled suffering of a people dispersed against their will? A reservoir of despair doomed to overflow? Or simply the symbol of our failures?

After visiting Yamin, I went to Gaza almost every month for four years. I would rush down the hills of Jerusalem on a shiny highway; dash through Kiryat Malakhi and its string of rundown buildings, as if drawn from a catalogue of Soviet architecture; stop for a coffee at Joe’s in Sderot; leave the car at the Erez terminal parking; quickly glance at the white surveillance balloons in the sky; show my press card at a first checkpoint; go through the metal detector; leave my identity papers at the border guards’ counter and receive a little blue paper confirming my “exit” from Israel; then follow a corridor labelled Gaza on a white sheet of paper.

“I wish I could jump over that wall.”

Having passed through this “land airport” and the thick concrete wall capped with watchtowers, one crosses into another world. I write “crosses into another world,” but the very notion of such a transition bothers me. As if there were a fundamental difference of codes, values, and world visions between the nearly Western Israeli side, and the Arab, Muslim, and Oriental Palestinian side. As if a “clash of civilizations” were playing itself out at the Erez Crossing ….

On the Palestinian side, another little circus begins. A beige bus waits for the few passengers and drives hundreds of metres through a sort of fenced bottleneck that separates the Israeli terminal from the first Palestinian checkpoint, Khamsa-Khamsa (5-5). That’s the unofficial name of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) hut. But since the PA has lost control over Gaza, this check-in is more of a performance. It’s a kind of shell, a buffer zone between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the little bus waits for everyone to climb back in for a fifty-metre ride this time, towards the second Palestinian checkpoint, Arbaa-Arbaa (4-4), the real point of entry into Gaza, controlled by Hamas. An acrid smell of sweat overpowers the large corrugated iron hangar. The luggage goes through a metal detector once more. Computers are closely examined, as are bottles. Alcohol is not permitted. There is a VIP lounge for foreigners, decorated with a stringless guitar and amateur paintings that heavy-handedly sketch out the contours of an unchanging collective imagination — the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, men and women wearing the keffiyeh, a key, symbolizing the homes still dear to the hearts of those who lost them with creation of the State of Israel.

Behind their counters, Hamas border patrol scan everyone’s documents to confirm foreigners have received a permit to enter their territory, for which they have their own computer database. But a valid entry permit does not exempt you from a little visit to the maktab ashreen, or “office twenty,” for an interview with local security. Where do you live? What are coming to Gaza for? What are you reporting on? What do you think about the situation in the Territories? What’s your take on the most recent developments? And to the Palestinian colleague next to you, they invariably ask details about the mosque he attends. Name? Neighbourhood? Imam? Intelligence is a web that must be spun and strengthened. And sometimes it has to be made apparent that it is being spun and strengthened, and that it could potentially be tightened even more. Gaza is a fly with a thousand prying eyes. Eyes everywhere. Everything is seen and known. Hamas can rely on thousands of members, on top of their informants, to report to its security services the identity of political opponents or potential traitors suspected of providing information to Israel ….

After Erez, 5-5, 4-4, and one last taxi run, Gaza finally reveals itself. Each time, Mom, a strange feeling overtakes me. It’s like entering a theatre or film studio. A Cinecittà of war. As if human beings, the sometimes-eviscerated cement buildings, the scruffy kids lugging around carts of metal scrap pulled by tired donkeys on bumpy roads were all in fact part of a lifesize set created to play out and film war in the Middle East. A theatre in which women and men are merely puppets. Through its blockade of Gaza, Israel has created the stage and has assumed the role of producer. Through its control of Gaza, Hamas would be the director of daily life. And in the Gazans’ back, strings pulled by two pairs of hands: one to ensure no one leaves the stage, the other to ensure that everyone plays their prescribed role of good resister.

Gaza is a fly with a thousand prying eyes.

And each time the sight of this schizophrenic spectacle would choke me with questions. How can we live in a society we call “free” if the corollary of this freedom is the imprisonment of one’s neighbour? What can a society legitimately impose on another to protect itself? How far can it go? As far as occupying it? As far as almost cutting it off from the rest of the world? Is a blockade really a legitimate solution? What is the best we can hope for from such a policy? How do you live and grow up in such a mess without going crazy?

Mom, I know you’re no longer able to push on the television’s remote to turn it on. You were never very tech savvy. Your greatness expressed itself more in your quiet strength, your determination, and your wisdom. You may not have seen it on television, but on the morning of October 7, 2023, a few months after I returned home, a part of Gaza overflowed and boiled over. Hamas launched thousands of missiles on Israel, armed commandos paraglided over or cut a breach into the barrier separating them from the world, and entered kibbutzim, villages, cities, homes, parties. To kill men, women, children, grandfathers, grandmothers; to wrest from parents the flesh of their flesh and carry it far away. That day, despite its siege of Gaza, Israel endured the bloodiest day of its history. Nearly twelve hundred dead. A national trauma. The worst case of violence against Jews since the Holocaust. The feeling of not being safe anymore within the borders of a state founded precisely upon the mantra “never again” after the Nazi abomination.

In the hours that followed the attack, the massacre, the Israeli Defense Forces launched an assault on Gaza to “annihilate” Hamas. Since then, the bodies have been piling up once again. Tens of thousands of dead and at least as many severely wounded. A multitude of Yamins. And tomorrow, nothing will remain of Gaza. Nothing.

Is it possible to be nostalgic, Mom, of something that was even at the time indefensible? Or is that the privilege of someone who can come and go as he pleases? Because being able to go to Gaza before the seventh was indeed a peculiar privilege. Israelis did not have access. Neither did tourists. Even Palestinians themselves, unless they had grown up in Gaza, struggled to obtain the necessary permits. The few foreigners allowed were journalists and humanitarian workers — perhaps the last two professions still shrouded in a romantic aura — as well as a few diplomats. That’s where this notion of a prison comes into play, in fact. Not in who comes out, but in who is allowed in. Nobody can visit a prison without a valid reason. To enter, you need a ticket that can’t be bought. A reason, not a visa.

Is it possible to be nostalgic, Mom, of something that was even at the time indefensible?

Maybe you had this image of Gaza or of the Middle East in mind, Mom, before your memory withered away: Men extracting children from rubble amidst the cries of their mothers. This is an image of the wars in Gaza that can’t be forgotten, that of an enclave that has both bred and suffered conflicts, even more so since the noose of the blockade has tightened around it. And, between wars, no peace; only life on borrowed time. A wobbly, oddly poetic, and magnificently human everyday life, deeply entrenched in a conflict that has fathered generations of children. Children that dream of jumping, leaping, springing over the walls like Spider-Man. Like Yamin.

In fact, you know, Mom, that after the 2014 war the Israeli army prosecutor examined the file of the strike that decimated Yamin’s kin, the Abou Jabers. It would seem that the bombing was aimed at a nearby Hamas control centre, not at his family. The investigation highlighted that when the military made the decision to fire, they considered that “the extent of the collateral damage … would not be excessive in comparison to the military benefits” of the strike. Was the death of four members of Hamas, not even particularly prominent ones, worth destroying a family? And did you know that the soldiers had underestimated the number of civilians on site? According to the inquiry, the human toll was “considerably higher than the projected number of civilians in the building,” concluding that the result of this operation was “unfortunate.” “Unfortunate” but “legal.”

The siege imposed by Israel to protect itself and keep Hamas in check was legitimate and legal in the eyes of the majority of the population of a country whose cities were attacked by salvoes of rockets. But for Yamin and his family that didn’t mean anything. Before the seventh, half of Gaza’s inhabitants had only known life under siege, a siege whose far-reaching mechanics had surreptitiously seeped into everyday life and weaved itself into what’s most fundamental (earth, water, air, fire), to the point of blurring normality.

After the seventh, two great ideologies clashed regarding the reasons for Hamas’s attacks. Either it was a normal, legitimate response to years of blockade, occupation, and even apartheid; or it was a purely barbaric act perpetrated by a horde of Islamic combatants thirsty for Jewish blood. Should they be glorified or Nazified? Couldn’t we simply be profoundly shocked by what happened on the seventh, as well as by what happened before and after? That is what I would like to tell you about, Mom, the Gaza I knew, as it was and as it will never be again.