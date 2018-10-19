Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Nadia Murad and Amal Clooney Take the Yadizis' Cause to the U.N. (Video)

comments
Oscilloscope Laboratories

It’s hard to imagine what would cause a commotion on the floor of the United Nations, where international heads of state routinely drop by to offer brief breaks from the daily grind of institutionalized diplomacy.

But when Yazidi refugee Nadia Murad showed up on Sept. 22, 2016, to officially step into her role as the first goodwill ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking of the United Nations, it didn’t seem like business as usual, judging by this clip from filmmaker Alexandria Bombach’s new documentary, “On Her Shoulders.”

The gravity of the crisis Murad is there to address, as well as her air of quiet determination, is offset by the swirl of activity around her, as members of her extended support team usher her in and do some on-the-fly stage directing before she begins her speech. Causing no small amount of chic pandemonium is a different sort of celebrity humanitarian in Murad’s midst—Amal Clooney, who is there in the capacity of her lawyer.

“On Her Shoulders,” which tracks part of Murad’s multistop speaking tour to draw worldwide attention to the genocide by Islamic State of Yazidi communities in Iraq and Syria, opens Friday in the U.S. Click here to read Truthdig’s interview with Bombach.

 

Watch the trailer for “On Her Shoulders” below (film clips courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories):

 

Kasia Anderson
Deputy Editor
Dr. Kasia Anderson is a deputy editor at Truthdig. After graduating from Swarthmore College in 1997 with a degree in English literature and sociology, she worked as a Web journalist in San Francisco until…
Kasia Anderson
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.