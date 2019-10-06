‘Multiple Whistleblowers’ Could Blow the Lid off Trump-Ukraine Call
Attorneys representing the intelligence official who filed the formal complaint about President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader confirmed Sunday that they now represent “multiple whistleblowers” who have decided to come forward to detail potential misconduct by the U.S. president.
“I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers,” Andrew Bakaj, the lead attorney for the original whistleblower, tweeted Saturday. “No further comment at this time.”
IC WHISTLEBLOWER UPDATE: I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time. https://t.co/05b5aAVm2G
— Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) October 6, 2019
Mark Zaid, part of the legal team representing the first whistleblower, told ABC Sunday that his firm is representing a second whistleblower with “first-hand knowledge” about Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader, during which the U.S. president pushed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
The call is at the center of the impeachment inquiry House Democrats launched last month.
“I can confirm this report of a second whistleblower being represented by our legal team,” Zaid tweeted in response to ABC‘s story. “They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge.”
NEWS UPDATE: I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team. They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first hand knowledge. https://t.co/zYkUYgJ0mE
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 6, 2019
