Sound of the PoliceA sonic exploration of authoritarian indifference toward the lives of immigrants and their families.
Dreamed I saw a building with a thousand floors,
A thousand windows and a thousand doors:
Not one of them was ours, my dear, not one of them was ours.
• W.H. Auden
Trump is the beacon light directed at the most nefarious corners of the human soul often manifested in everyday politics but mostly ignored as not strange or egregious enough to warrant outrage or significant systemic change. Until now! Let’s credit TRUMP with changing this paradigm of indifference. His fascism can no longer hide behind empty rhetoric, decorum, ritual. His authoritarian convulsions have revealed how easily checks and balances crumble. His shameless heartlessness is his brand; he knows the powerless are often more impressed by power than by morality. … But by overplaying his mandate within months he has awakened the masses from their slumber. No more willful hoodwinkery; no more ignoring leftist warnings — it has all come to rotten, sour fruition.
But what does the thrill of being right get you in a world ruled by wrong since at least Reagan? So let us credit Trump for shaking us out of a deep delusional sleep and let us insist that compassion is not weakness.
“No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”
• Warsan Shire, British-Somali poet
DIG•SCAPE is an audio alternative-phenomenological-impressionistic, multicultural soundscape mashup of loud issues, intuition+research and multisampled insights investigating our current wackadoodle malaise from an askew, engaged and anomalous vantage point.
Playlist
Trois visages de Liège (b) Voix de la Ville • Henri Pousseur
Liberty City • Mark Stewart + Maffia
Sound of da police • KRS-One
Anti-Migrant Big Dick Energy • Lambrini Girls
Hands Up, Don’t Shoot • Muslims
Hands Up! • Doctor L
Deportees – Plane Wreck at Los Gatos [Guthrie] • Ralph T Kane
Don’t Let it Happen Here • Charles Mingus Octet
Immigrants (We Get The Job Done) • K’naan, Residente, Snow Tha Product etc
Fite Dem Back • Linton Kwesi Johnson
Refugee Dub • Ras Tavaris
Follow Me • Moxie Raia & Wyclef & Global Citizen
The Fascist • Amina Baraka & the Red Microphone
Nazi Like Lie • Majority Report
Passports on our Faces • Asian Dub Foundation
Hunger & Strife • Creation Rebel vs b/art
Satisfied? • J-Live
Dust Bowl Refugee • Woody Guthrie
Precious Cargo • Hurray for the Riff Raff
Marine Radio • Jah Wobble & Brian Eno
Most Take Orders & Hope For The Best • Tony Benn
Nazi Punks Fuck Off • Dead Kennedys
Poor Wayfaring Stranger • Dusty Springfield
Refugee Blues (WH Auden) • Noah, a Refugee
Trump Slams Dems At PA Rally They ‘Allowed Foreigners, Trump says he wants DACA recipients to be able to remain in the U.S., Fury as Donald Trump says immigrants poison blood, A Beautiful Day of Resistance_ Anti-ICE protesters up against Federal Agents, WATCH: Americans REVOLT Against ICE Thugs, DHS RAMS Anti-ICE Protesters With Steel Barricade, ICE Raids on Restaurants, Farmworkers, Students, Resistance against US deportations intensifies, Put a bullet in your head’: man filming ICE arrest, How America Keeps Its Citizens Uneducated, Refugee Blues – A Documentary Poem, L.A. Under Siege_ Trump Sends in National Guard as Protests Continue, Trump_ Ignorant + Arrogant = Idiot! Trumps Inability To Show Humility, Fascist tendencies in Trump_ A comparison to Hitlers rise, Trump stands by military threats, calling political opponents ‘the enemy within, Trump says he wants DACA recipients to be able to remain in U.S, Fury as Donald Trump says immigrants poison blood of US, IHIP News_ Trumps CORRUPTION EXPOSED as He Puts Lives in DANGER!!, Riots Eruption Heard On Police Radio Calls, Trump’s ICE Raids Turns LA Into WAR ZONE, Protesters and Journalists BRUTALIZED, Protesters Against ICE Take Over Freeway, Clash With Law Enforcement, Trump Warns Foreign ‘Enemies’: ‘Don’t play around with us’, Animals _ Trump ups rhetoric on illegal immigration _ REUTERS, Donald Trump vows to defeat radical left in 4 July speech, Donald Trump calls migrants animals during US-Mexico border speech, Trump deploying California National Guard over governors objections to LA to quell protests, Dozens detained during ICE raids in L.A., protestors take over streets, Widespread ICE raids_ Protesters clash with federal agents in Los Angeles, Hegseth Enables Trumps Abuse US Military Power With Invasion Lies, Unhinged Trump Threatens Violence Against Americans Who Protest His Military Parade
It’s incredible that people put up with it … but … they’re poor, they’re demoralized, they’re frightened and, therefore, they think perhaps the safest thing to do is take orders and hope for the best.
• Tony Benn
