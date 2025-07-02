Dreamed I saw a building with a thousand floors,

A thousand windows and a thousand doors:

Not one of them was ours, my dear, not one of them was ours.

• W.H. Auden

Trump is the beacon light directed at the most nefarious corners of the human soul often manifested in everyday politics but mostly ignored as not strange or egregious enough to warrant outrage or significant systemic change. Until now! Let’s credit TRUMP with changing this paradigm of indifference. His fascism can no longer hide behind empty rhetoric, decorum, ritual. His authoritarian convulsions have revealed how easily checks and balances crumble. His shameless heartlessness is his brand; he knows the powerless are often more impressed by power than by morality. … But by overplaying his mandate within months he has awakened the masses from their slumber. No more willful hoodwinkery; no more ignoring leftist warnings — it has all come to rotten, sour fruition.

But what does the thrill of being right get you in a world ruled by wrong since at least Reagan? So let us credit Trump for shaking us out of a deep delusional sleep and let us insist that compassion is not weakness.

“No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”

• Warsan Shire, British-Somali poet

DIG•SCAPE is an audio alternative-phenomenological-impressionistic, multicultural soundscape mashup of loud issues, intuition+research and multisampled insights investigating our current wackadoodle malaise from an askew, engaged and anomalous vantage point.

Playlist

Trois visages de Liège (b) Voix de la Ville • Henri Pousseur

Liberty City • Mark Stewart + Maffia

Sound of da police • KRS-One

Anti-Migrant Big Dick Energy • Lambrini Girls

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot • Muslims

Hands Up! • Doctor L

Deportees – Plane Wreck at Los Gatos [Guthrie] • Ralph T Kane

Don’t Let it Happen Here • Charles Mingus Octet

Immigrants (We Get The Job Done) • K’naan, Residente, Snow Tha Product etc

Fite Dem Back • Linton Kwesi Johnson

Refugee Dub • Ras Tavaris

Follow Me • Moxie Raia & Wyclef & Global Citizen

The Fascist • Amina Baraka & the Red Microphone

Nazi Like Lie • Majority Report

Passports on our Faces • Asian Dub Foundation

Hunger & Strife • Creation Rebel vs b/art

Satisfied? • J-Live

Dust Bowl Refugee • Woody Guthrie

Precious Cargo • Hurray for the Riff Raff

Marine Radio • Jah Wobble & Brian Eno

Most Take Orders & Hope For The Best • Tony Benn

Nazi Punks Fuck Off • Dead Kennedys

Poor Wayfaring Stranger • Dusty Springfield

Refugee Blues (WH Auden) • Noah, a Refugee

It’s incredible that people put up with it … but … they’re poor, they’re demoralized, they’re frightened and, therefore, they think perhaps the safest thing to do is take orders and hope for the best.

• Tony Benn