Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

News

Liam Neeson Says He's Not Racist, Explains Rage After Attack

comments
Actor Liam Neeson speaks to "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts. (YouTube screen grab)

NEW YORK — Liam Neeson says violence breeds violence and bigotry breeds bigotry.

The 66-year-old actor appeared Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” one day after he told an interviewer that he had violent thoughts about killing a black person after learning nearly 40 years ago that someone close to him had been raped.

Neeson says he had asked about the race of the attacker, along with other descriptive characteristics.

He says he had a “primal urge to lash out” before he was shocked by his reaction and sought help from a priest and friends.

Neeson says he’s not a racist.

The actor says we need to talk about these things because bigotry and racism exist.

Neeson was promoting his new thriller, “Cold Pursuit.”

The Associated Press
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.