This week, the British High Court will hear Julian Assange’s appeal of its decision to grant Washington’s extradition request. If rejected, he will be handed over to U.S. authorities to stand trial on 18 charges and faces 175 years in prison.

Truthdig has relentlessly covered the criminalization of Julian Assange’s reporting for over a decade. We are proud to have a Truthdig reporter in the courtroom for this week’s hearing who will be providing a dispatch later this week.

Assange Defense will also be reporting outside the courtroom all week.