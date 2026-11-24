I caused indigestion in right-wing media circles recently when I suggested that, because Elon Musk’s Starlink and StarShield monopolies have given him the power to decide the fate of Ukraine, they should be nationalized. American foreign policy and national security shouldn’t depend on the whims of one rich, powerful tycoon.

Fox News berated me for threatening the “free market.” The Washington Examiner called my proposal “categorically un-American.” Reason magazine said America’s engine of high-tech innovation “doesn’t work if the government butts in.” Other bastions of right-wing economics called me a communist or worse. Musk himself said I should be jailed.

But where are these staunch guardians of the putative “free market” now that President Donald Trump has pushed Nvidia’s board to reinstate the CEO it fired 11 days before?

Apparently it’s fine for a rich, powerful tycoon to compromise American foreign policy and national security as long as he’s propping up the stock market. My suggestion of nationalizing Musk’s Starlink and Starshield caused right-wingers conniptions because it prioritized national security over private profits.

“I convinced them and got it done.”

The underlying issue has nothing whatever to do with whether government “butts in” to the private sector.

Trump crowed in an interview with CNBC that he had contacted Nvidia’s board personally and directly. “I convinced them and got it done.” A president of the United States pushing the board of directors of a private corporation to reappoint a CEO it had fired days before is the most imperious form of butting in imaginable. Yet I’ve heard no complaints from the right.

True, some congressional Republicans who have rarely if ever used their oversight power to question decisions by Trump are pushing back against his baseless assurances that national security concerns surrounding Huang and Nvidia have been resolved. But that’s the extent of the rattle on the right.

Nor is the real issue here whether an intervention is “un-American.” Is it “American” or “un-American” to decide it’s perfectly fine for Huang to have had a romantic relationship with a person whom American intelligence believes to be a Chinese spy funneling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to the Chinese military? (No less than Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s first-term trade czar, deemed this transfer of technology tantamount to the Soviet theft of American atomic weapons secrets during the Cold War.)

Are the right-wing guardians of the free market so naive as to believe Trump’s pressure on Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang had nothing to do with Huang’s donation of $1 million to Trump’s inauguration and $25 million to his White House ballroom? Or with Trump’s ownership of at least $12 million in Nvidia stock?

Trump has extended his personalized economic policy far beyond assuring Nvidia’s board it will be immune from legal liability.

Trump’s policy interventions include having the U.S. take direct stakes in companies such as Intel, critical mineral producers and the missile business of L3Harris. And giving Apple an exemption to his tariffs on China worth billions of dollars. Last year, Trump made the U.S. government a partner in Nvidia’s business in China by having Nvidia give the government a share of revenue on certain semiconductor chips it sold to China.

I take it that government can intrude on the “free market” as much as it wishes.

The underlying issue is whether profits and the stock market are higher priorities for Trump and his regime than national security. It certainly seems so.

Yet from the silence of the right-wing guardians of the free market, I take it that government can intrude on the free market as much as it wishes — even arbitrarily and wantonly, and even if high government officials are on the take — as long as private companies prosper and the stock market surges.

But when the issue is national security or other aspects of the common good, the public be damned.

At a time when Americans are deeply and justifiably concerned about corruption, and when the billionaire bros of Big Tech are making off like bandits, Trump is doing everything possible to fuel both concerns.

Is this socialism? Is it communism? It’s neither. It’s crony capitalism.