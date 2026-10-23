Lauren Korth is a surgical nurse in the Magic Valley region of south-central Idaho. A recent graduate of Idaho State University’s nurse practitioner program, she has just passed her board exams and is eagerly awaiting her full licensure. But despite her lifelong roots in the state, Korth says she plans to practice elsewhere once she’s licensed, citing the risks that Idaho’s abortion ban creates for clinicians and patients.

“As a nurse, I don’t feel safe here,” she says. “As a mother of two daughters, I definitely don’t feel safe here.”

A proposition on the ballot this November could overturn the ban and protect clinicians like Korth from criminal liability for providing standard care. Korth volunteers for Idahoans United for Women and Families, the group that drafted the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act, known as Proposition 1. With the vote just weeks away, and with conservative lawmakers already seeking to limit what issues can be decided through ballot initiative, this current fight extends beyond abortion to voter power, state governance and a rural healthcare system in collapse.

Proposition 1 would codify a statutory right to contraception, in vitro fertilization, miscarriage care and abortion up to fetal viability (or post-viability in medical emergencies). It would also shield healthcare providers from criminal liability for providing standard care. Most importantly, according to many practicing providers in the state, it would provide statutory protection for standard medical judgment, offering clarity that could stem the outflow of clinicians and stabilize access to emergency maternal care.

“As a mother of two daughters, I definitely don’t feel safe here.”

For years, the Republican-controlled legislature has left the ban largely untouched, even as doctors asked for clarity and exceptions to protect patients’ health. Republican leaders, including Attorney General Raúl Labrador, said the ban is clear and that lawyers are misleading doctors about how it works. Idaho’s Constitution lets voters pass laws directly, so Idahoans United for Women and Families took the question to the people.

When the Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs decision and overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, it gave the authority to regulate or ban abortion to individual states. Idaho was one of 13 states with existing abortion bans that immediately took effect. Within 30 days of Dobbs, providing an abortion in the state of Idaho became a felony carrying punishment of two to five years in prison and medical license revocation.

There are precious few exceptions — in cases of rape and incest, an abortion can only be performed within the first trimester, and the patient must have filed a police report and obtained a copy to provide to their clinician.

“I was tired of people not listening”

One year before the Dobbs decision brought an end to abortion rights in Idaho, a series of pregnancy complications nearly took Korth’s own life. Breastfeeding and on hormonal birth control, she had no reason to believe she might be pregnant when she headed to the hospital with severe pelvic pain. A transvaginal ultrasound revealed otherwise.

The ultrasound couldn’t determine where the pregnancy was — it certainly wasn’t in her uterus, where it should have been. Doctors suspected it might be ectopic, or outside the womb. An ectopic pregnancy is never viable. With early detection and an injection of the antifolate medication methotrexate, the progression of pregnancy can be stopped and the patient can survive. Without it, ectopic pregnancies can lead to internal bleeding, hemorrhage and death.

Korth’s ultrasound showed that her uterus was empty. There was no fetal pole, no gestational sac. The ultrasound showed free-floating fluid in her pelvis, an indication of the pregnancy developing outside the womb. Still, an OB-GYN informed Korth that the hospital couldn’t give her methotrexate because of a slim chance of fetal viability.

At the time, Korth’s husband had just left town. In his absence, Korth says that hospital staff suggested that she could have slept with multiple partners and contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

“They grilled me on STIs,” she recalls. “They insinuated that I had been promiscuous, that I had done something wrong.”

By the time her sexual history was the subject of conversation, Korth’s heart rate had soared into the 120s.

“They didn’t know why my heart rate was so high,” she says. “They said maybe I was just anxious about being pregnant.”

The surgeon told her he would typically have asked for her husband’s approval.

They offered her Xanax and sent her home to her two children. A few days later, she returned to the hospital with debilitating abdominal pain.

“I told the surgeon, ‘I feel like I’m dying, something is not right.’” Her left arm was numb, and her pelvic pain had gotten worse. Doctors performed another ultrasound, and told her the same thing: Despite there being nothing in her uterus, there was still a chance for early fetal viability.

“At that point, I felt like I was going to pass out,” she remembers. She could barely walk, her fever was spiking and her abdomen was hot to the touch. The surgical team declined her request for a diagnostic laparoscopy, which would allow doctors to see inside the abdomen and pelvis, telling her there was not enough proof it was necessary.

In an effort to get on the surgery schedule, Korth finally requested a tubal ligation. She hadn’t planned on permanent sterilization until her daughters were older and she was sure she was done growing her family. The hospital’s refusal to approve other treatments forced her hand early, she says.

In a way, Korth was lucky: Her surgeon was a colleague she had worked with for years, and he agreed to operate even though her husband was out of town. The surgeon told her he would typically have asked for her husband’s approval, and she says she was almost denied because of that.

When she got into surgery two weeks after her initial symptoms, doctors found that one of her fallopian tubes had ruptured. They performed a procedure known as a bilateral salpingectomy, removing the ectopic pregnancy and both fallopian tubes. Korth’s abdomen was full of blood from her pelvis to her liver.

“I was sent home from the hospital twice and offered Xanax [before her surgery]. They just brushed it off,” Korth says. “That’s when I decided to go back to NP [nurse practitioner] school, because I was tired of people not listening.”

A system in crisis

The ripple effect of Idaho’s abortion ban has debilitated the field of obstetrics and fast-tracked a preexisting staffing shortage across maternal health, emergency care and primary family medicine. From August 2022 to December 2024, Idaho hemorrhaged more than a third of its obstetric doctors, leaving just 174 of those doctors for a state of more than 2 million. Only 17 practice in rural areas, and rural hospitals have closed their entire labor and delivery departments — there are only 16 rural hospitals that still deliver babies, and more of those 16 are at risk of closing. About half of Idaho’s 44 counties do not have a practicing OB-GYN at all.

Dr. Loren Colson, a doctor of osteopathic medicine in Boise and a founding member of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, says the exodus is caused in large part by fear and confusion. “There’s a chilling effect that happens when you criminalize any type of medicine,” Colson says. “[They’ve made] it a felony [with] prison time for us to practice what is widely considered evidence-based healthcare by most major medical societies in the United States.”

The laws have created distrust and hesitancy among patients, too. “I had a patient who continued with a pregnancy that was unwanted just out of guilt,” he recalls. “And because patients are caring, too, I’ve even had patients say they don’t want to get me in trouble.”

On top of the loss of practicing physicians, the legal uncertainty is spooking the next generation of healthcare practitioners, as young doctors, nurses and medical residents are also opting to leave.

About half of Idaho’s 44 counties do not have a practicing OB-GYN.

“Historically, over 50% on average of our graduating classes [of residents] chose to stay in Idaho,” says Colson, who also serves as an associate program director at a family medicine residency program. But that’s no longer the case: He says that number has dropped steeply since the Dobbs decision — only 20% of the 2026 graduating class is choosing to remain in the state.

Conservative groups like the Idaho Family Policy Center argue that physician flight is exaggerated, pointing to Idaho Board of Medicine licensing data showing a 20% increase in active physician licenses as proof of growth. But Colson and others call that spin disingenuous.

“More licenses is actually a sign of crisis,” he explains. It means the state is attracting doctors from other places to practice temporarily. “They come here, practice for a little bit, get an Idaho license, and then leave. It shows us that we aren’t retaining people.”

Labrador, the attorney general, has claimed clinicians leave the state because they made “the vast majority of their money on abortions.” No data supports this claim, which is disputed by practicing physicians.

“There is no data to that claim, and there’s no practical or logical reasoning to it,” says one clinician who provides abortions in neighboring Oregon. “It’s just absolutely false. You could make a lot more money and have a lot more clout if you were any other type of doctor than an abortion provider.”

Labrador and his office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Going around the statehouse

Idaho may be deep red, but in a state that harbors a strong libertarian streak, Proposition 1 represents a citizen-driven initiative to address a crisis felt across the state. To qualify a proposition for the ballot, sponsors must file a petition with the secretary of state and the signatures of 20 registered voters. After the attorney general’s review, they must gather signatures from 6% of registered voters, or 70,725 this year (including 6% in at least 18 of 35 legislative districts).

Idahoans United for Women and Families gathered more than 110,000 raw signatures, more than enough to get Proposition 1 on the ballot. Voters in other states have also circumvented their legislatures to protect reproductive freedom: In 2024, Missourians passed a constitutional amendment that overturned the state’s near-total abortion ban; Republicans have placed a new amendment on the ballot this year that would repeal abortion rights again.

As the November vote approaches, there is also a legislative threat to the broader mechanism of direct democracy that allowed Idahoans to get Proposition 1 on the ballot. Conservative state leaders are looking to prevent citizens from exercising their voices like this again: Also up for a vote this November is House Joint Resolution 4 (HJR 4), a state constitutional amendment titled the “Grant Legislature Exclusive Authority and Prohibit Citizen-Initiated Measures on Marijuana, Narcotics, and Psychoactive Substances Amendment.” While framed as an anti-drug measure, HJR 4 would carve drug policy out of the initiative process, which critics say could open the door to further limits on what voters can bring to their ballot.

Proposition 1 represents a citizen-driven initiative to address a crisis felt across the state.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tollman, regional political and Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, directs legislative advocacy and political work across the state. She hopes voters on both sides of the aisle can agree that Proposition 1 gives a voice to the people, while HJR 4 is an attempt to wrest consent from the governed.

“They want to take away this one avenue that citizens in Idaho have to create their own policy when folks in the statehouse are not listening to their constituents,” she says. “But there is this libertarian streak in Idahoans. And if the government can tell us what healthcare we are able to access, what else can they tell us to do?”

In her work advocating for Proposition 1, DelliCarpini-Tollman says conversations with hesitant conservative voters have focused on government overreach. “Door after door, we are having conversations with people who think that this ban has gone too far, and that at the end of the day, they are uncomfortable with the government making personal, private medical decisions for them.”

By no means would the passing of Proposition 1 fix Idaho’s healthcare crisis. Korth is nearly certain that, if it passes, the legislature will fight putting it into law. But, she says, that’s a hill that advocates, clinicians and many Idahoans are willing to climb.

“Those of us who gathered over 110,000 signatures to put that on the ballot, we know there will be a fight if it does pass,” Korth says. “But the ballot initiative process is the only way that we can have a voice in our government right now.”

Korth has been on both sides of the equation, and on both sides she sees suffering. “As a surgical nurse, I see women go through the same things that I did,” she says. “Even if they get the care that they need, it’s still delayed because we either have to call the lawyers or we have to wait until the woman’s health is more threatened. It’s wrong, plain and simple.”