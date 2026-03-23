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Late last week, federal prosecutors notched a victory in an unprecedented and controversial trial that sought to tie alleged members of “antifa,” a decentralized anti-fascist movement, to domestic terrorism. A Tarrant County jury returned a mixed verdict for nine defendants, who were accused of a variety of crimes stemming from a July 4 “noise demonstration” outside the Prairieland immigrant detention center in Alvarado and the nonfatal shooting there of a police officer.

Prosecutors argued the defendants constituted a “North Texas antifa terror cell” that shared anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement and antigovernment beliefs — and that all nine played a role in the shooting that occurred, despite several government witnesses, who took plea deals, testifying at trial that they were surprised when the protest turned violent and that they and the other defendants did not belong to the purported antifa group. The defendants said the protest, which involved setting off fireworks and acts of vandalism, was intended to show solidarity with migrants in detention at Prairieland.

Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Meagan Morris, Maricela Rueda, Autumn Hill, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto were convicted on felony charges of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and use and carry of an explosive (the aforementioned fireworks). Daniel Sanchez Estrada was convicted of corruptly concealing a document or record, and along with his wife, Rueda, was also convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents. Song, the alleged shooter, was also convicted on one count of attempted murder and other gun charges, while Hill, Evetts, Morris and Rueda were acquitted of the attempted murder and discharging a firearm charges.

“I think this is the worst-case-scenario verdict,” said Luis, a member of the DFW Support Committee, a group working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the Prairieland defendants, who requested that the Texas Observer use only his first name for fear of reprisal. Even had the shooting never occurred, Luis said, the verdict suggests the jury would have convicted the defendants anyway for actions that are common to many protests.

“I think this is the worst-case-scenario verdict.”

The case represents the federal government’s first use of material support for terrorism charges against alleged Antifa members. Experts say the outcome will give the Trump administration the green light to take a more aggressive stance against left-wing activity and further politicize the use of domestic terrorism laws.

“It probably will embolden them to perhaps offer additional characterization of entities or groups … animated by some sort of anti-administration agenda as some species of antifa,” said Tom Brzozowski, former counsel for domestic terrorism at the Department of Justice.

Mike German, a former FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism and covert operations who later worked for the Brennan Center for Justice, told the Observer that the case demonstrates the broad scope of domestic terrorism laws and the ability they provide prosecutors to target behaviors that most people wouldn’t consider terrorism.

This case was a difficult one for those who sought to protect antifascist First Amendment-protected activities, “because there was a shooting of a police officer,” German said. “We can debate the nature of that injury [the officer was hospitalized and released within 24 hours], but it provides the locus of attention for viewing this particular protest as a dangerous event. There was an act of violence. And the domestic terrorism laws are very broad in this country. The [legal] definition of what is an explosive would probably shock most people.”

German also worries about the further politicization of domestic terrorism charges.

“The Trump administration and the media had demonized antifa all through the first Trump term, and even more aggressively in the second,” German said. “This concept of terrorism tends to become politicized, particularly when government officials intentionally politicize it.”

The application of domestic terrorism charges in the case came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September labeling “antifa” a domestic terrorist group, a designation that doesn’t exist in federal law. That same month, Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, which cited the Prairieland case and the assassination of Charlie Kirk as evidence of organized political violence from the left.

“I still am highly suspicious of the sequencing,” Brzozowski said, noting that the series of indictments based on the antifa terrorism claims came after Kirk’s death and the executive order. “It’s pretty facially an attempt to mollify the White House, post Charlie Kirk’s assassination. … What I’m seeing is the unfettered use of these very powerful tools and these very powerful statutes, absent any sort of norms or guardrails that normally would be in place to guard against overreach.”

“It’s pretty facially an attempt to mollify the White House, post Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

KERA Radio News reported that at least two jurors were “visibly distraught” before Judge Mark Pittman read the verdict and that families and friends of the defendants let out sobs as Pittman delivered it.

Amber Lowery, Batten’s sister, was stunned. “I guess we allowed ourselves to be lulled into a false sense of security by the things that we saw,” Lowery told the Observer. For example, the prosecution argued in filings and in court that the defendants used “black bloc” — a longstanding protest tactic of dressing in all-black to conceal identities from police and political adversaries — to make those who committed illegal acts indistinguishable to law enforcement. But video evidence and courtroom testimony revealed that the defendants did not in fact wear all black.

The prosecution relied on the expert witness testimony of Kyle Shideler, a researcher at the Center for Security Policy — a far-right think tank that the Southern Poverty Law Center has branded an anti-Muslim hate group — who said under questioning from a defense attorney that he provided language defining antifa that prosecutors used in the indictments.

As The Intercept reported, Shideler was the author of a September article headlined “How to Dismantle Far-Left Extremist Networks: A Roadmap for the Trump Administration.” He also defined antifa while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in October as “a militant enterprise made up of networks of individuals and small groups primarily ascribing to revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology, which explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States government, law enforcement authorities, and system of law.”

Despite not having to actually prove that antifa is an established terrorist organization in the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith said in his closing arguments that tactics commonly used by antifa-affiliated individuals were a key part of providing material support to terrorism.

Lowery worries that behaviors she considers normal — attending protests, using encrypted messaging apps, reading certain types of political literature — could be used to argue for domestic terrorism charges in future cases involving civil disobedience. For example, Estrada was charged and convicted for concealing documents after he moved a box of left-wing zines and literature from the home of another defendant.

“It’s anyone and everyone who is pushing back against the insanity that is gripping our country right now,” Lowery said. “This can happen to you, and if they can do it to you, they will.”

The trial itself was marked by surprises and irregularities: a mistrial, judge-selected jurors, limited access to the courtroom, the defense resting without calling a single witness, and the prosecution’s sharing of unredacted evidence with jurors.

“This can happen to you, and if they can do it to you, they will.”

Judge Pittman declared an initial mistrial during jury selection, which began on the day of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s death, citing a shirt depicting civil rights leaders worn by defense attorney MarQuetta “MarQ” Clayton during questioning of jurors — a vocal portion of whom expressed anti-ICE and anti-Trump sentiments when questioned by Pittman and Smith. George Lobb, Rueda’s attorney in state court, questioned the motivations of that decision. “The shirt didn’t become a problem until the jurors started talking about their bias and prejudices against and for ICE and against and for guns,” Lobb told KERA. As a result, Pittman exercised his powers to make the unusual move to take control over jury selection for the second trial attempt.

The convicted defendants are now awaiting sentencing. Most face up to decades in prison, while Song, the convicted shooter, could receive a life sentence. Most are expected to appeal, which will bring their cases to the 5th Circuit, a notoriously far-right court that has in recent years routinely issued opinions so extreme that they’ve been overruled by the Supreme Court, which is itself considered quite right wing.

Now, with an anti-antifa victory under its belt, the federal government is poised to act on plans mapped out in a Dec. 4 memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi that instructed law enforcement to investigate antifa and other supposed domestic terrorist groups. On March 18, CBS News reported that federal agents are launching an initiative to investigate nonprofit organizations over suspected possible links to domestic terrorism.

Brzozowski, the former counsel for domestic terrorism, said he could now see prosecutors further targeting civil disobedience with “riot or civil disorder charges.” He also suggested the feds’ next steps could include cases where people, such as protesters, “are charged with things like impeding federal officials. … Are they going to feel emboldened to start characterizing all those individuals in a charging document as antifa or antifa-aligned?”