When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House yesterday, he was met by a Marine band, officers on horseback carrying the Saudi and American flags, and fighter jets flying over the White House in a V formation.

It was far more pomp than visiting foreign leaders normally receive.

What had the crown prince done to merit such honor from the United States?

He has helped broker a tentative peace between Hamas and Israel. But so have Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The real reason for the honor is that MBS and the Saudis are doing lots of business with President Donald Trump’s family — and this visit is part of the payoff.

In this era, honor is a byproduct of wealth.

It’s MBS’ effort to rehabilitate his reputation after Saudi operatives murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and chopped his body into pieces with a bone saw — a killing that U.S. intelligence determined was greenlit by MBS.

But in yesterday’s joint Oval Office appearance — freighted with flattery between Trump and MBS — Trump brushed off a reporter’s question about MBS and the murder.

“A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen,” said Trump, referring to Khashoggi.

Things happen?

When the reporter then asked MBS about the finding by U.S. intelligence, Trump quickly interjected. “He knew nothing about it. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking something like that.”

All of which raises once again the question of who is honored in this upside-down Trump era, and who is subject to shame and disgrace.

In this era, honor is a byproduct of wealth. Attendees at last night’s White House dinner honoring MBS were all doing business with him and Saudi Arabia. What about his responsibility for Khashoggi’s murder? Hey, things happen.

Among last night’s attendees was Elon Musk, the richest man in the world who recently got Tesla to agree to give him a $1 trillion compensation package. Musk’s reign of terror in the Trump regime resulted in a stack of court decisions finding much of what he did to be illegal. Yet despite all this, Musk is not an object of shame. To the contrary, he’s honored.

But there are limits to honor in this era.

Larry Summers, who had been secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton and a high official in Barack Obama’s White House, said Monday that he was “deeply ashamed” about his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and therefore would be “stepping back” from all public engagements as he works to “rebuild trust and repair relationships.”

New details of Summers’ relationship with Epstein emerged last week when a House committee released emails showing years of personal correspondence between the two men, including Summers’ sexist comments and his seeking Epstein’s romantic advice.

Consultants who specialize in rehabilitating the reputations of public figures often advise that they begin with a full public apology, along with a period in which they “step back” out of the limelight.

Under Trump, the only normative rule is to gain as much power and money as possible.

What separates consultant-driven contrition from the real thing depends on whether it involves any real personal sacrifice.

It’s not clear what Summers will have to sacrifice. Apparently he’ll continue in his role of university professor at Harvard, the highest and most honorable rank a faculty member there can achieve. (Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called on Harvard to sever ties with Summers to hold him accountable for his close friendship with Epstein.)

In this Trumpian era, America’s moral compass — its capacity to separate right from wrong, and to pride itself doing (or at least trying to do) what is honorable — seems to have vanished, along with the norms on which that authority has been based.

Under Trump, the only normative rule is to gain as much power and money as possible. Power and wealth are honored, even if the honoree has greenlit a brutal murder.

The sole exception appears to be pedophilia. Or trying to cover up a friendship with a pedophile, for which an earnest expression of contrition may be sufficient to get back on the honor track.

On the list of things America must do when this period of moral squalor is behind us will be to restore real honor and real shame.