Health Care CEOs Lead the Way in Pay

The highest pay packages go to CEOs at health care companies. For the second time in three years, chief executives in the health care field led the S&P 500 in terms of total compensation. The typical CEO in the industry made $14.9 million last year, which means half earned more than that, and half made less.

A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top paid:

1. Health care, median compensation of $14.9 million, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

2. Industrial goods, $13.9 million, up 9 percent

3. Basic materials, $12.7 million, up 16 percent

Bottom paid:

1. Utilities, $9.3 million, up 8 percent

2. Financial, $10.4 million, up 10 percent

3. Services, $11.3 million, up 5 percent