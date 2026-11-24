What comes next for American democracy? Our research into authoritarian regimes reveals a striking pattern in how autocracies begin to fall apart — and democracy starts to regain ground.

The 2026 U.S. midterms revealed deep and growing frustration with the Trump administration, including among communities that have traditionally supported Republicans. The secretary of the Army, a Donald Trump appointee, resigned after disputes over military readiness and the Iran war. Small businesses sued the administration over tariffs, while companies denounced Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids for gutting profits. The CEO of the South Texas Builders Association, a three-time Trump voter, attacked the administration over the ICE raids, saying that “South Texas will never be red again.” On Nov. 3, his prediction came true as Texas border counties saw historic swings toward the Democratic Party. These signs reveal widening cracks in alliances that have kept Trump in power.

This expanding circle of dissent evokes a common global pattern: When compliance with an authoritarian leader begins to break down, it can trigger a cascade of opposition that ultimately leads to regime collapse. Brazilian businesses that backed Jair Bolsonaro eventually denounced his anti-democratic behaviors, contributing to his electoral defeat. When parts of the Catholic Church withdrew support for the far-right Law and Justice Party in Poland, its governing coalition fragmented. And in Hungary, the electoral coalition that brought down Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was led by defectors from Orbán’s own party.

The presence of a broad-based civil resistance increases the probability of success.

When and why do people stop complying with dictators? We studied the behavior of thousands of key social groups whose compliance is critical for dictatorships to remain in power. These include businesses, labor unions, security forces and faith groups, key pillars whose political, economic and moral resources keep regimes standing. Looking at dictatorships and backsliding democracies in the post-Cold War era, one clear pattern stands out: Broad civic mobilization and dense social ties between those complying with the regime and members of a pro-democracy opposition encourages noncompliance. Mass noncompliance is how autocracies fall. Indeed, the chances of stopping democratic backsliding while relying only on institutional channels like litigation, legislation and voting is about 7.5%. The presence of a broad-based civil resistance increases the probability of success to around 53%.

Both broad mobilization and social connection are crucial because of the nature of compliance. While some people comply because of true ideological alignment, most do so for more ordinary reasons: to advance careers, protect business interests, show deference to authority, or out of simple psychological inertia. Others may for their safety. When people fear political retaliation, public support can mask private indifference or even opposition. For example, while farm bureaus across the U.S. may avoid publicly denouncing the administration, plenty of farmers and ranchers are seething. While big business has largely refrained from publicly criticizing the administration, behind closed doors many CEOs are exasperated. A pro-democracy front should make room for people withdrawing their support for all of these reasons.

Broad-based civic mobilization — where diverse groups use protests, marches, boycotts and walkouts to push back — changes this picture. If people both see and believe that dissent is widespread, they are more likely to shift their behavior. Courage becomes contagious.

Strong social ties between a regime’s pillars of support and its opponents can facilitate a cascade of dissent. If people see only those who are different from them protesting, their dissent is easy to dismiss as the actions of a radical few. Yet if those they know and trust begin to speak out, such actions are more difficult to discount. This helps explain why the spread of protests into rural and traditionally conservative parts of the U.S. is noteworthy. In Tunisia’s so-called Jasmine Revolution, the national labor union — initially a co-opted part of the Ben Ali dictatorship — shifted to supporting the revolution when local offices that had been regularly hosting protest meetings demanded national action. In Minnesota, close relationships between communities facing violent immigration enforcement and businesses, religious groups and unions led to the mass mobilization that ended Operation Metro Surge.

Public dissent can puncture the bubble of fear.

Dialogue with members of regime-supporting pillars can encourage them to stop complying. For example, in Serbia in 2000, student activists and opposition political party leaders organizing against President Slobodan Milosevic held 10 days of quiet backroom meetings with police and military leaders in the lead-up to a major day of protest and assured them they would not be in danger if Milosevic was ousted. When the day of protest arrived, almost all police and military units stood aside. When the Trump administration tried to compel nine U.S. universities to adopt policies opposing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts or risk losing federal funding, strategic dialogue between student unions, businesses and university administrators, combined with pressure from students and alumni, prompted all of the schools to reject the compact.

Loyalty shifts are always difficult. Dense social ties and outreach alone may be insufficient to shift incentives for supporters. Pressure tactics, including consumer boycotts, strikes and economic shutdowns are often needed to raise the costs of complying with the status quo. The scale of mass mobilization in Minneapolis in response to Operation Metro Surge, particularly following the killings of two protesters, encouraged an unprecedented business statement calling for de-escalation. Fierce grassroots pressure prompted Citizens Bank to cut ties with two detention management companies it financed. The ICE Out of MN general strike led by unions, faith groups, immigrant rights organizations, small businesses, ordinary Minnesotans and people from across the country, who called for “No work, no school, no shopping” on Jan. 23, helped end the federal operation.

For pro-democracy movements, two lessons are clear: First, public dissent can puncture the bubble of fear or indifference that keeps pillars of support compliant. Second, deepening ties with members of key pillars of regime support, particularly those suffering regime harms like political retribution, corruption and instability, can help move them into action. Outreach to disaffected farmers, veterans and business leaders can make a difference, particularly when they believe people they know and trust have their backs. Dialogue, combined with pressure, can help erode the pillars of support autocrats rely on until the edifice falls apart, making way for a pluralistic democracy. Understanding the strategies and tactics for moving members of key pillars, including the sequencing of engagement and pressure, is at the heart of the Common Courage pillars activation training that the Horizons Project has developed with partners.

The midterms and recent defections from the Trump administration offer a powerful reminder that political loyalties are not fixed. They may also mark the beginning of a tipping point. Yet it is crucial to not read this moment as necessarily the beginning of the end. Overcoming autocrats is a process fraught with challenge. History reveals that autocracies rarely fall apart all at once: One person or institution withdraws its support, then another, until isolated acts of dissent become something larger.

The question for the next two years is whether the cracks we’re seeing will widen into that kind of cascade — and whether this electoral shift and broader moment of dissent can become something more enduring: a rebuilding of American democracy.