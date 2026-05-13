PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thirty passengers sat in total silence inside a bus as it slowed down on the road to the Martissant district, near the center of Port-au-Prince. Everyone knows this stretch of road, a strategic route connecting the south of the city to downtown, abandoned to armed groups for years. They demand tolls from all drivers and close the roads at whim. Everyone also knows the proper behavior: phones on silent, and no talking as they approach the toll booth.

Suddenly, an explosion rang out a few meters away.

“A suicide drone exploded near us. It was total panic,” Kesner Jean-Jacques, a student at the State University of Haiti who was aboard the bus earlier this year, tells Truthdig.

No one got off, no one ran. In these areas, fleeing can be more dangerous than staying put.

“Every trip I’m risking my life,” Jean-Jacques adds. He has to travel the route daily to get to university.

In Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, this type of incident has become common over the past year. It reflects a new reality for most Haitians, where expanding and increasingly powerful armed groups, violent state security operations and international intervention overlap, and the civilians caught in the middle are increasingly unsafe.

“Every trip I’m risking my life.”

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse five years ago, Haiti’s security situation has seriously deteriorated, gangs have flourished and state institutions are paralyzed. Haiti’s National Assembly has been inactive since 2019, and, while elections have been planned for August, the prime minister is now saying the country is too insecure to hold the vote. The cost of living has increased as vendors raise prices to cover gang tolls and taxes.

Gang violence is causing mass displacement, with a reported 1.4 million people internally displaced in the first 10 months of 2025. Armed groups now control 90% of the capital, the United Nations says.

In these areas, gangs no longer merely instill fear; they have gradually established a veritable parallel governance system. They regulate movement, forcibly recruit civilians and dictate the rules of daily life. In the commune of Carrefour, in the southwest of Port-au-Prince, they even operate their own prisons.

Armed groups run their territories through a structured informal economy. They use threats and violence to impose and collect payments from merchants, public transportation drivers and residents in the form of road tolls, taxes on goods or regular forced contributions. Sometimes children are made to collect the payments on behalf of the gangs. Human Rights Watch estimates minors account for up to 30% of the membership of armed groups.

Gangs also control the main roads connecting Port-au-Prince to the rest of the country, as well as certain strategic maritime routes, allowing them to regulate the flow of goods and people. This provides them with substantial revenue. Haiti’s Finance Ministry estimates gangs rake in $60 million to $75 million annually just from extorting shipments arriving from the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Kidnappings for ransom constitute another pillar of this economy of violence. Between January and May 2025, approximately 316 kidnapping cases were documented, with demands sometimes reaching several million dollars.

Civilians say they fear both the gangs and the police operations intended to combat them, and they describe to Truthdig being in a state of constant hypervigilance. Explosions or exchanges of gunfire can occur suddenly in densely populated areas, turning homes into potentially dangerous spaces, they say.

U.S. firm collaborates with Haitian state in drone attacks

In response to the gang situation, Haitian authorities have intensified security operations over the past year, increasing their use of drones. These devices — often commercial drones modified to carry explosives — are being deployed by Haitian government security forces with support from Vectus Global, a U.S.-licensed private military firm. They are using them in densely populated areas — reportedly in deliberate extrajudicial killings — significantly heightening the risks to civilians.

Vectus Global is led by Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, the now-defunct U.S.-based mercenary company. Prince, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said in March 2025 that he had a 10-year deal in Haiti. That same month, the Haitian government also reportedly signed a $52 million contract with Windward Wyoming, which is also linked to Prince, for that company to provide technical support to the Haitian National Police in their operations against gangs, also through the use of drones.

Between March 2025 and January 2026, at least 1,243 people were killed and 738 wounded in 141 drone strikes, according to a Human Rights Watch report. Among them were at least 17 children and 43 civilians with no apparent ties to armed groups.

Port-au-Prince residents tell Truthdig they believe the real figures are higher, as not all incidents are recorded.

A U.S. military cargo plane prepares to land at the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where besieged residents are caught between increasingly powerful armed groups, violent state security operations and international intervention, on May 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

“The government has no real control over the number of civilians who may be affected by these attacks,” says Jean-Jacques.

In Cité Soleil, an extremely impoverished and densely populated area in the capital, a resident who requested anonymity describes a daily life marked by this dual threat of gangs and state-employed drones.

Her neighborhood is situated between the territories of two rival armed groups. She describes how a young woman returned briefly to her home there after having fled, to retrieve a bedsheet: “They found her with a bullet in her head.”

“We have no way to protect ourselves. Our houses can’t even withstand bullets,” she says. Many homes in the area are improvised from corrugated metal sheets, cinder blocks, cardboard and found materials.

She also mentions a teenager in her neighborhood who was forced by a gang into a mission to carry a weapon and spy on a rival group. He is still alive, she says. “Usually, they kill them right after the missions.”

“When a drone explodes in the area, the houses nearby can catch fire. Many innocent people have died,” she adds.

“The exact circumstances of these incidents are difficult to establish due to the lack of public investigations and limited access to gang-controlled areas,” says Blondy LeBlanc, a community and culture worker in Carrefour.

“If the state is supposed to protect the population, it is unacceptable that fear now also comes from law enforcement,” he adds.

“Many innocent people have died.”

The U.S. has also pushed for, and financially backed a Multinational Security Support Mission, authorized by the United Nations Security Council, with Kenyan forces meant to be supporting the Haitian police. Since deployment in 2024, the mission has had minimal operational capacity and limited results.

Now, the U.S. is backing a new and larger U.N. multinational mission, a Gang Suppression Force (GSF), for the next 12 months. In April, Chad sent 50 police officers to participate in the GSF — for a total of 1,500 from the country — and 17 other countries have committed a total of 5,500 troops.

“These operations have not yet produced tangible results,” Rosy Auguste Ducéna of the National Human Rights Defense Network tells Truthdig. “Since their implementation, no gang leader has been neutralized.”

She also points to a lack of effectiveness with the use of drones, and a lack of clarity and information, saying, “The authorities have not communicated clearly about the chains of command or the nature of the equipment used.”

Ducéna emphasizes the need for strict oversight: “There must be precise control over how these operations are conducted, particularly to ensure the protection of civilians.”

She also warns of the risks of political manipulation, arguing, “The use of drones must not serve political ends, but must be part of a clear strategy by law enforcement agencies.”

U.S. warships can’t bring stability

Beyond security dynamics, the Haitian crisis is unfolding within a fragile political context. In late January, tensions emerged within the governing Transitional Presidential Council, with some members raising the possibility of removing Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé from office. The United States quickly expressed opposition, reaffirming its support for Fils-Aimé.

In early February, three U.S. warships — the USS Stockdale, USCGC Stone and USCGC Diligence — were deployed to the bay of Port-au-Prince. Presented by the U.S. as a commitment to stability, the show of force was timed just days before the role of the temporary council came to an end, to ensure that Fils-Aimé remained prime minister.

The disconnect between such violent shows of force and the persistent lack of safety in Haitians’ lives is fueling growing criticism of the role of international players in the country. The U.S. and the international community’s historic and continuous interference in Haitian affairs has contributed significantly to the political and security crisis. The ambiguous relationships between the authorities, members of the economic elite and gangs, as well as the absence of elected representatives, are also all key factors.

The Haitian crisis is unfolding within a fragile political context.

Haitian workers and activists question why leaders have prioritized international mechanisms rather than Haitian perspectives and direct reinforcement of the Haitian National Police. Such moves, they say, reflect a desire to control the Haitian people, not protect them.

Local law enforcement agencies are struggling to respond to the scale of the crisis. The Haitian National Police face a chronic shortage of equipment, resources and personnel. Police often have to engage with gangs without bulletproof vests, or in broken vehicles. Institutional instability and frequent changes within security structures prevent the implementation of coherent long-term strategies. There have been five national police directors general since mid-2019.

And while local institutions struggle, gangs are strengthened by alleged cooperation with some political and business elites. In 2023, the U.S. Congress passed the Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act, acknowledging the existence of significant ties between certain individuals and armed groups — notably through the supply of weapons or money laundering — and paving the way for targeted sanctions. These measures helped confirm the existence of collusion networks, though they did not dismantle them.

Moreover, the Haitian government is either unable or unwilling to do its part in prosecuting such individuals. The Port-au-Prince Court of Appeals acquitted Youri Latortue and Joseph Lambert, two former presidents of the Senate, of corruption in late March. Latorture has been accused by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, responsible for the sanctions, of cocaine trafficking and collaborating with criminal networks.

Latortue has been sanctioned by OFAC and by Canada for drug trafficking and violence against others. He has allegedly armed and financed the Raboteau and Kokorat San Ras gangs — the latter of which is known as one of the most brutal groups in Haiti, notorious for rapes, kidnappings and killings.

For Gilbert Mirambeau Jr., a filmmaker and member of Nou Pap Dòmi, a civil society organization fighting corruption, the Court of Appeals’ recent decision is a scandal.

“Clearing these people means telling these gangs in suits that they can keep going, keep getting rich while the people die. It’s telling the armed gangs that their leaders are untouchable, that they can keep killing, stealing and reducing the country to ashes,” he tells Truthdig.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen> Video by Lucnise Duquereste

Running for their lives

According to Port-au-Prince-based sociologist and feminist activist Tamas Jean-Pierre, the situation in Haiti has been deteriorating since 2018, following protests demanding accountability for funds missing from a deal to buy oil from Venezuela, and the subsequent suppression of the uprisings. The huge wave of demonstrations accused government officials at the time of embezzling public funds destined for social infrastructure.

“From that point on, state terrorism took hold. The state orchestrated massacres against its own people,” she tells Truthdig, referring to massacres like the 2018 one in La Saline, where some of the largest protests were held. Government officials collaborated with gang leaders, supplying them with weapons, police uniforms and government vehicles, and gangs killed at least 71 people.

“There can be no grassroots mobilization when people are running for their lives. And I think that was the goal from the start,” Jean-Pierre says. Those who embezzled state funds have turned the country into a gang-ruled state to avoid accountability, she argues.

“There can be no grassroots mobilization when people are running for their lives.”

And even as gangs overrun neighborhoods, for Jean-Pierre, no life should be considered collateral damage. The state must find a solution to combat the gangs while protecting the lives of innocent people.

“Civilians remain the most vulnerable in an environment where no force guarantees lasting security,” she says.

The situation also has profound psychological consequences. According to Port-au-Prince-based psychologist Clara Marcel, persistent violence and the presence of drones are contributing to the onset of anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress and depression.

“In a climate where law enforcement is no longer perceived as a guarantor of security, this fosters the emergence of post-traumatic stress symptoms, which can develop into chronic stress, as well as feelings of despair and depression,” she tells Truthdig.

“My daughter faints every time she hears gunshots,” confides a resident of Cité Soleil.

There, and in other areas of the capital like Martissant, Bel-Air and Simon-Pelé, where residents are regularly tormented by drones, people continue to live, move about and work. But their days contain the same uncertainty: Where the next threat will come from?