Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl Named to Succeed John McCain

PHOENIX—The governor of Arizona announced Tuesday that he will appoint former Sen. Jon Kyl to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement on Twitter minutes before a scheduled news conference.

Kyl, a Republican, is currently shepherding Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kyl’s appointment may make it possible for him to vote for the nomination.

Ducey, also a Republican, added the hashtag #KavanaughConfirmation to his announcement.

MELISSA DANIELS / The Associated Press
