Braving retaliation, thousands of federal workers across six agencies have signed open letters charging that their workplaces are being hamstrung or dismantled by the Trump administration. They join federal unionists at dozens of other workplaces who have been sounding the alarm to Congress and the public.

When deadly flooding in Central Texas killed 135 people in July, “FEMA’s mission to provide critical support was obstructed by leadership who not only question the agency’s existence but place uninformed cost-cutting above serving the American people,” wrote 155 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers on Aug. 25.

One-third of FEMA’s staff has either been fired or resigned so far this year.

The unprecedented public letters from workers at FEMA, NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control express outrage and dismay that their work protecting the public is being wrecked by know-nothing administrators and trashed by political lackeys.

HEALTH THREATENED

Over a thousand workers at the Department of Health and Human Services wrote Congress on Sept. 3 demanding the resignation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk,” the health workers wrote. “We warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy’s actions are compromising the health of this nation.”

That letter came after Kennedy rescinded authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine without explanation. He fired the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Susan Monarez, when she objected. Then federal guards removed three additional top CDC officials from their Atlanta offices on Aug. 28.

National Nurses United wrote in August that Kennedy “has maligned federal health workers, tried to strip HHS workers of their collective bargaining rights, fired experts from CDC’s vaccine advisory committee and replaced them with vaccine critics, cancelled millions of dollars in research into mRNA vaccines [and] spread lies about vaccines.” NNU is the largest nurses union in the U.S.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) also issued a strong warning July 28. it called cuts and reorganization of the Department of Agriculture, including the Food Safety and Inspection Service, “a direct and catastrophic threat to our nation’s food supply” — and a threat to farmers and ranchers who rely on the department.

The reorganization plans seem designed to drive experienced workers out of the agency. Many will leave their jobs rather than “uproot their families for lower pay in unfamiliar locations,” AFGE President Everett Kelley wrote in a letter to Congress. AFGE represents 800,000 government workers, including thousands at the USDA.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH

When Trump cut 90% of the workforce at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, union members pointed out that gutting the institute was “a blow to every worker in the country.” NIOSH assembles the data that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration uses to regulate dangers in the workplace.

“It harms the research on cancer prevention for firefighters, on preventing workplace violence, on the development of exposure limits for new chemicals used in industry,” wrote Micah Niemeier-Walsh, vice president of AFGE Local 3840. Niemeier-Walsh is a member of the Federal Unionists Network, which has been organizing federal unions to fight back collaboratively.

In July, Environmental Protection Agency workers signed a public letter addressed to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin warning that “this administration is recklessly undermining the EPA mission” and “directly contradicting EPA’s own scientific assessments on human health risks, most notably regarding asbestos, mercury, and greenhouse gases.” The EPA faces a 54% budget cut.

VA FIGHTS BACK

Veterans and veteran health care workers have pressured the Department of Veterans Affairs to back away from some planned cuts. Seventeen thousand workers have been terminated, but the agency has shelved its stated goal of an 83,000-worker reduction in force (around 15%). Workers say VA hospitals were already understaffed.

The agency has shelved its stated goal of an 83,000-worker reduction in force.

At the Internal Revenue Service, too, the Trump administration has backed off from plans to cut 40% of the workforce, though it has terminated at least 7,000 IRS workers (7%).

VA health workers charge that the administration is trying to bypass the VA by sending veterans to outside clinics and hospitals. But at a Washington, D.C., rally on July 6, nurses and federal workers argued that, in the words of Andrea Johnson of NNU, “our outside hospital systems are already overrun.”

“Instead of taking money from the VA [to go to private clinics], hire more people … so the veterans can have those services,” Tampa VA nurse Justin Wooden told the rally.

LOST IN SPACE

In July, hundreds of National Aeronautics and Space Administration workers signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, warning that management actions “waste public resources, compromise human safety, weaken national security, and undermine the core NASA mission.”

They denounced “indiscriminate cuts,” writing that “basic research in space science, aeronautics, and the stewardship of the Earth are inherently governmental functions that cannot and will not be taken up by the private sector.”

The Trump administration plans budget cuts that will destroy two currently orbiting climate satellites that are key to assessing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

ILLEGAL RETALIATION

Federal workers have the right to speak out on their own time and in an individual capacity. NASA workers can initiate a formal dissent, and whistleblowers are protected by law.

But after 139 EPA workers signed their letter to Zeldin, they were forced to take administrative leave for two weeks and put “under investigation” for undermining the goals of the administration.

“This was plain and simple retaliation.”

At least eight were fired, and some are still appealing their forced leaves. “This was plain and simple retaliation for protected activity to promote a culture of loyalism,” said one EPA worker, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. “Zeldin was on Fox News on July 2 saying how he’ll get rid of anyone who undermines Trump’s agenda.”

Three dozen of the FEMA workers who signed their letter were also put on administrative leave. They have argued that the letter is covered by whistleblower protections, since they are pointing out violations of the law, and that retaliation for that is illegal.

Trump fired FEMA’s acting head in May when he expressed the opinion to Congress that the agency should not be abolished.

LESSONS FROM DISASTERS

At many agencies, improvements that had been spurred by past disasters are now being reversed, workers argue. And that is setting the stage for future tragedies.

FEMA was shown to be ineffectual after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita smashed New Orleans and the nearby Gulf Coast in 2005, killing 2,000 people. Congress passed a law reworking the agency and requiring that its administrator have five years of disaster management experience (George W. Bush’s appointee at the time, Michael Brown, had none). The law also bans meddling by the Department of Homeland Security.

The FEMA workers’ Aug. 25 letter pointed out that Trump has ignored the law, appointing another inexperienced person to head the agency. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been holding up FEMA funds. The administration argues that FEMA’s duties should be devolved to the states.

“This is to save what we have of our republic.”

At NASA, too, a disaster led to reform. Space Shuttle Columbia broke up on reentry in 2003, killing all seven astronauts on board. It was later learned that workers who believed that protective tiles damaged during ascent would make reentry dangerous had been intimidated into silence. After that, the agency created stronger protections for workers to speak out.

But now, NASA workers said in their letter to Duffy, “the culture of organizational silence promoted at NASA over the last six months already represents a dangerous turn away from the lessons learned following the Columbia disaster.”

Meanwhile, the administration is claiming that federal workers can no longer have unions, for national security reasons.

“Not everybody loses their power and their voice at once, it goes step by step,” said Joseph Allen, a member of the National Treasury Employees Union Local 66 in Kansas City, Mo. “Everybody’s got to stand in solidarity now.”

Allen said that union efforts are vital: “If they take away the power from the unions, they’re going to take away power from management, they’re going to take away the agencies. This is to save what we have of our republic.”