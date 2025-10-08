The drowned world was a vision of our own future, a warning of what lies ahead.

J.G. Ballard, “The Drowned World,” 1962

It’s interesting when you realize the impact of cars on the environment. They are a major cause of global warming. Extreme flooding is a consequence of car use & overuse. The culprits — the cars & their owners — eventually become the very victims of the conditions they have created.

The profitable romantic myth of the car is met with the disaster of its own making. The hope is that the effects of extreme weather will wake people up to the consequences of their lifestyle choices.

In any case, the ultimate image of poetic justice may very well be cars, their steering, brakes, power windows all disabled, floating downstream, helpless, rudderless just floating in the turbulent waters, their passengers helpless to do anything but survive.

This is the ironic result of Mother Nature’s just deserts.

“The environmental crisis arises from a fundamental fault: our systems of production — in industry, agriculture, energy and transportation — essential as they are, make people sick and die.”

• Barry Commoner, environmentalist

DIG•SCAPE is an audio alternative-phenomenological-impressionistic, multicultural soundscape mashup of loud issues, intuition+research and multisampled insights investigating our current wackadoodle malaise from an askew, engaged and anomalous vantage point.

Playlist

Autobahn • Señor-Coconut

Know Your Car • Delia Derbyshire

BEEP BEEP – The Little Nash Rambler • The Playmates

Car Car Car [Thomas Mayr Ken Hayakawa Tesla Remix] • DJ Hell

Addicted to Oil and Violence • Kurt Vonnegut

Automobile • Sam “Lightnin’ Hopkins

Happy Car Crashing • Eboman

Cars • The Desperate Bicycles

The Complacent Americans • Larry Blake

Cool Water • Johnny Cash

Cool Water • Hank Williams

Carwreck • Funki Porcini

invention for Radio No.1: The Dreams • Delia Derbyshire

Cool Water • Slim Whitman

Song Made Entirely From Car Noises • Drive Tribe

Autobahn [version] • Kraftwerk

Trafficscape • Eric Winstone

Traffic Jam • James Taylor

Car Crash • Idles

Floating World – Part 1 • Annea Lockwood

Autobahn • Cha-Cha-2000

Atrocity Exhibition Documentary • J.G. Ballard

Automotive Poetic Justice • b/art

Traffic Jam • Eric Donaldson

Warm • Normal + G. Jones remix, Chris Burke & Glomag

Fuck Cars • Endless Jess

Car Song • Woody Guthrie

A Sound Map of the Danube • Annea Lockwood

Under Dead Water Season 2 • Chris Burke

Motorway (English Cover Autobahn) • John Chivers

Destroying Anything • Negativland

Sleepy • Funki Porcini

