The European Union’s package of major corporate environment and sustainability laws was years in the making — and has just been quietly gutted.

A debate that reshaped corporate Europe unfolded almost entirely within Brussels policy circles. Millions of Europeans who believe climate action should be prioritized and favor greater corporate accountability never realized the regulations were under threat.

This should prompt serious reflection among those of us who believe that the climate and human rights focus of the regulations was deadly serious, but that support among politicians was not.

The so-called Omnibus rollback — a regulatory rationalization ascribed to competitiveness concerns amid pressure from the United States — has exempted 90% of Europe’s companies from climate reporting. In parallel, supply chain reporting has been seriously watered down and postponed until the end of the decade.

The overturned rules included mandatory reporting by most EU companies of their impact on climate change and how environmental dangers could affect their business. They also required companies selling products on the continent to report on child and forced labor issues, as well as potentially dangerous working conditions in their international supply chains.

In today’s economy, corporate lobbyists seize moments of regulatory weakness to ram home antigrowth or relative competitiveness arguments that instantly gather financial and political support.

Indeed, the ink had barely dried on the official publication of the EU Omnibus — finalized in February — before companies started attacking the EU’s 20-year-old Emissions Trading System carbon-pricing regime on similar international competition grounds.

If we don’t quickly digest the lessons of the Omnibus debacle, sterner tests will come as populists challenge for power across the bloc.

Why was the rollback invisible?

Why was the European public largely unaware of such a huge regulatory rollback?

The reason is that it took place in a legacy media vacuum. No major polling organization measured citizen awareness. The BBC, The Guardian, Le Monde and Der Spiegel barely — if at all — covered the vote.

Further, how can we support and defend policies when we hide them behind letter jumbles like CSRD, SFDR and CSDDD — acronyms that mean nothing to the public? (The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, Sustainability Finance Disclosure Regulation and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, respectively.)

Post-defeat reflection on this communications failure has been nearly nonexistent.

Fluency in Brussels acronyms becomes a political liability when success requires public mobilization.

Campaigns succeed with vivid phrases that citizens quickly understand. Surveys consistently show that large numbers of Europeans support corporate accountability when it’s described in plain language. Germany’s “supply chain law” campaign gathered over 200,000 supporters by using a clear, native-language label.

No comparable EU-wide branding effort for the sustainable finance regulations emerged. Defenders of the EU sustainability rules never attempted an equivalent translation.

By contrast, industry lobbyists framed their arguments with accessible language such as “simplification” and “cutting red tape,” while pushing the convenient elements of the Draghi report on EU competitiveness. Advocates countered with “transposition deadlines,” “ESRS requirements” and “regulatory coherence.” The contrast was decisive.

Green groups: Bureaucratized and compromised?

Typically, the rallying call to voters on environmental and rights regulations comes from nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). In the case of the EU climate and sustainability Omnibus, more than 360 NGOs and other civil society organizations signed a coalition statement against the “disastrous” and “dangerous” deregulation.

Over the decades, many European climate and human rights groups have evolved into Brussels-based policy shops that are staffed by lawyers and technical experts fluent in EU procedure, but which seem to be relatively poorly equipped for mass public and political campaigning.

Their efforts produced no mass protests, no breakthrough petitions and no broad public mobilization.

Some NGO funding structures appear to reinforce this limitation. Major foundations often restrict grants against “political or partisan activities,” while EU funding frameworks have introduced reputational-risk benchmarks that discourage confrontational advocacy. Funders also often seek short-term results to long-term problems that require deep, structural change, not hope-for-the-best strategy thinking.

A coalition spanning 27 countries that relies on consensus decision-making could not move quickly. The NGOs deployed the only tools their structures supported: letters, technical briefings and procedural complaints. The limitation was not a strategic choice; it was institutional.

Big-spending corporate lobbyists, meanwhile, began organizing months before public announcements on the Omnibus were made. In addition, the accelerated legislative timeline of the Omnibus compressed the opposition response time from multiple years to less than one, catching opponents flat-footed.

Exxon Mobil alone is reported to have had more than 25 meetings with the European Commission to lobby against the CSDDD, and allegedly threatened to withhold $20 billion in renewables spending in Europe if it was not rolled back.

We hear there have been reflections by major NGOs on what went wrong. To stop mistakes from recurring, the publication of these learnings is essential.

Why doesn’t capital defend itself?

Institutional investors representing 6.6 trillion euros in assets had strong financial incentives to oppose the Omnibus. Their risk analysis was clear: Stranding of major fossil-fuel assets would likely accelerate without transition planning; weakened disclosure rules would leave investors short of necessary climate information; regulatory uncertainty would stall long-term investment; and Europe would forfeit advantages in green technology.

Citizens’ pensions and long-term savings could face potential portfolio-wide losses if systemic climate risks go unmanaged.

Investors wrote detailed letters explaining these dangers.

Then they watched the regulations collapse.

They did not mobilize beneficiaries, fund public campaigns or coordinate with the 362 NGOs in the field. The United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment, the huge investor environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) coalition, could only muster a hundred or so of its 5,000-plus investors to sign a letter warning against a serious unravelling of the regulations. Many of the heavyweight investors in its ranks weren’t there.

The failure reveals a deeper structural problem: Even when capital’s interests align with regulation, financial institutions often lack the political capacity and institutional mechanisms to defend those interests against coordinated opposition.

Why didn’t progressive business and labor fight?

Allies with different tools and constituencies struggled to convert shared positions into effective action.

Eighty-eight companies — including Unilever, Mars, Nestlé, Ferrero, DP World and Primark — signed letters opposing the rollback and acknowledged that customers demanded consistent sustainability standards.

Major confederations limited their involvement largely to signing coalition letters.

Why didn’t they also launch consumer campaigns, threaten relocation, withdraw from trade associations backing deregulation or apply coordinated market pressure?

Competitive dynamics discouraged unilateral action by business, and company executives feared appearing overtly political during an ESG backlash. Meanwhile, trade associations often lobbied in the opposite direction.

Trades unions showed similar restraint. Despite representing tens of millions of workers, major confederations limited their involvement largely to signing coalition letters.

Unions excel at domestic workplace negotiations but often struggle with international supply chain issues and EU-level regulatory processes. When industry framed the debate as “regulation kills jobs,” unions faced an apparent dilemma between global labor protections and local employment security.

Did the regulation work?

Businesses and investors respond to clear regulatory signals. They rarely get out ahead of politics or the market without a strong policy or pricing foundation to lean on.

One of the overarching responses we’ve heard from business and finance professionals to the Omnibus policy rollback is that the EU regulatory approach in its action plan on green and sustainable finance suffered from a “first principles” problem, skewing heavily toward bureaucratic solutions for policy or incentives problems.

Many told us, for example, that the EU was not prepared to put the budget stimulus alongside hard regulations to seize the future green technology opportunity. Instead, they opted for a lower-cost, weaker, reporting-led investment approach (more data encourages more finance) where actual green output (business R&D, investment flows) may be slow or unclear.

This risks creating a sort of Potemkin village of climate and sustainability progress, because reporting and compliance solutions cannot replace market drivers such as incentives, infrastructure or price signals.

Some of these issues are being addressed, but they have been long in the amendment, despite concerns being raised.

To work, reporting frameworks require a clear, gradual shift in rules or pricing that can surmount competition barriers by underpinning market shifts.

Without it, data collection and research are costly and lack an underlying economic “materiality” (policy push, pricing, time-horizon). They quickly become a comparative drag.

The addition of important but complicated regulations, like supply chain reporting, then gets scapegoated as a further cost to EU companies in globally competitive markets. Bureaucratic overreach is easily lobbied against on competitiveness grounds. Policy rollback then becomes itself highly disruptive, creating a cycle of negativity.

Rationalizing data points for corporate reporting and focusing, for example, on the biggest corporate CO2 emitters, as the Omnibus proposes, are not in themselves problematic reforms.

But it is vital to ensure that policy is smart, joined-up, backed by developments in the real economy, competitive and road tested for outcome.

This will be key to embedding regulations that align with the capital spending decisions that companies are already taking (according to EU data) as a result of the EU’s green taxonomy for sustainable activities.

How should we understand the authoritarian-fossil fuel alliance?

The Omnibus was not a result of routine corporate lobbying. It reflected a broader geopolitical alignment.

Corporate actors, political movements and transnational advocacy networks converged around shared economic and ideological interests. Months before public announcement, extensive lobbying campaigns began, leveraging substantial financial resources to coordinate messaging across institutions.

This alignment shifted the terrain from a conventional policy dispute to a power asymmetry.

Civil society coalitions and institutional investors faced opponents with larger budgets and stronger political backing. Investor inaction and NGO limitations become more understandable in this context: The imbalance was structural, not incidental.

We need to reflect deeply on this and what it means for EU sustainability regulations.

Europe’s own leverage: What can still work?

The Omnibus outcome is not final. The EU rules can be improved and made to work with the right public and business support, political will and technical know-how.

Member states can move ahead independently, setting stronger national standards like Germany’s supply chain law, which companies must meet to access their markets. The EU can lean in to sustainability initiatives via issues of global security, energy transition and justice.

The economic momentum favours transition: Renewable energy capacity continues to expand and market trends are rewarding low-carbon shifts.

Practical paths forward include coordinated member-state regulation, economic-sovereignty instruments tied to market access, judicial challenges, cross-sector coalitions among cities and businesses, and clearer public narratives that link sustainability to competitiveness and security.

Europe’s regulatory influence remains significant when it acts decisively. Large markets can still set de facto global standards. But to get there we need to start answering these hard questions.