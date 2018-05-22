EPA Bars News Outlets, Removes Reporter From Hearing

The Environmental Protection Agency “forcibly” blocked reporters from attending a Tuesday summit with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, at one point grabbing a “reporter by the shoulders” and shoving her out of the building.

As the Associated Press reports, the EPA blocked news organizations including the AP and CNN from attending the meeting on contaminated drinking water.

“Guards barred an AP reporter from passing through a security checkpoint inside the building,” the AP reports. “When the reporter asked to speak to an EPA public-affairs person, the security guards grabbed the reporter by the shoulders and shoved her forcibly out of the EPA building.”

In a statement, EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox said the reporters weren’t invited because there wasn’t enough space.

“This was simply an issue of the room reaching capacity, which reporters were aware of prior to the event,” he said. “We were able to accommodate 10 reporters, provided a livestream for those we could not accommodate and were unaware of the individual situation that has been reported.”