Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

News

Dianne Feinstein Lectures Youth Climate Activists: 'You Did Not Vote for Me'

comments
Calif. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, speaks to media in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

As young people from around the world are marching in the streets and calling on adults and elected leaders to act urgently to address runaway global warming and the climate crisis, this video of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) explaining to youth activists in her office on Friday why she won’t back the joint congressional resolution on the Green New Deal has to be seen in order to be believed.

Posted to Twitter by the Sunrise Movement, which had organized the office visit as part of its campaign to garner support for the resolution, the video shows Feinstein responding with “smugness and disrespect” when the group explains that while their futures are the ones that will be impacted the most the scientific community has said there is just 12 years for radical transformation to take place.

According to Sunrise:

Children as young as 7 reminded Senator Feinstein that their generation will be most impacted by the effects of climate change and that she must stand with her constituents.

The Senator responded by asking for their ages, stating: “Well, you did not vote for me.”

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Feinstein says in the video. “You come in here and say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that…I know what I’m doing. Maybe people should listen a little bit.”

Watch it:

“Everyone needs to watch this video of  disparaging literal children from  calling on her to support  and ’s Green New Deal,” said Waleed Shahid of the Justice Democrats.

In the wake of the video, Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive of the Sunrise Movement, let it be known how disgusted she was with the way Feinstein treated the young activists in her office:

Author and activist Naomi Klein also reposted the video and simply said: “Everyone. Needs. To. Watch. It.”

Jon Queally / Common Dreams
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.