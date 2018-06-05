Subscribe

DeVos Says School Safety Panel Won't Explore Role of Guns

WASHINGTON—Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the federal commission on school safety set up after a Florida high school shooting won’t be looking at the role of guns in school violence.

DeVos is telling a congressional hearing that’s not part of the commission’s charge.

She adds, “We are actually studying school safety and how we can ensure our students are safe at school.”

At the same time, a fact sheet posted on the White House web site says the commission will study “age restrictions for certain firearm purchases” among other topics. The discrepancy was not immediately clear.

DeVos is chairing the panel that President Donald Trump created following the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students were killed.

MARIA DANILOVA / The Associated Press
