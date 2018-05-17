Court Says Defamation Suit Against Trump Can Proceed

NEW YORK—A New York court says former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, at least for now.

A state appeals court on Thursday turned down a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the case while they appeal a lower-court decision.

Zervos appeared on Trump’s former show, “The Apprentice,” in 2006.

She says he subjected her to unwanted groping and kisses when she sought a job in 2007.

When Trump called her a liar, she sued.

Trump’s lawyers want to freeze the case until an appeals court decides whether a president can be sued in state court. That’s likely to take at least until fall.

The decision means Zervos’ lawyers can proceed with demands that the president give a deposition and turn over documents.

