Dallas Police Search Home of Man Shot and Killed by Off-Duty Cop

Law enforcement searched the Dallas, Texas home of Botham Shem Jean, who was shot and killed last week by Amber Guyger, a four-year member of the Dallas Police Department.

News about the search warrant went public on Thursday, the same day a memorial for Jean was held, and was not well-received by his supporters.

“The warrant seems to only be designed for one particular purpose, and that is to smear the victim,” civil rights attorney Lee Merritt told NBC News.

Guyger allegedly believed the apartment was her own and thought Jean was an intruder when she shot him. Days later she was arrested, charged with manslaughter and Sunday night on $300,000 bail. She was placed on leave from the police department but not fired.

Jean, 26, was a native of St. Lucia. He worked as a risk assurance associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

The police warrant was looking for “any contraband, such as narcotics, and other items that may have been used in criminal offenses.” They publicized that they found 10.4 grams of marijuana during Saturday’s search.

“They began their investigation into HIS MURDER by searching through HIS belongings,” activist Shaun King tweeted.

Can't stop thinking about this. A timely reminder that, while marijuana is now a million dollar industry for the some, it's still used — even in death — to smear others https://t.co/7kUgzMWIMB — Astead (@AsteadWesley) September 14, 2018

How in God's name is that relevant or newsworthy? https://t.co/G7EIPpjua8 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 13, 2018

“They went in with the intent to look for some sort of criminal justification for the victim,” Merritt told USA Today. “It’s a pattern that we’ve seen before … we have a cop who clearly did something wrong. And instead of investigating the homicide—instead of going into her apartment and seeing what they can find, instead of collecting evidence relevant for the homicide investigation—they went out specifically looking for ways to tarnish the image of this young man.”

“She took away my soul, she took away everything,” his mother, Allie Jean, said. “He didn’t deserve to die like that.”

“This is nothing but a disgusting attempt to assassinate the character of a wonderful young man,” said Ben Crump, an attorney for the Jean family.

Merritt also said “most citizens would have been charged” the night Guyger killed Jean. Guyger also shot someone while on duty in May 2017.