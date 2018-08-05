D.C. Metro Considers Separate Trains for 'Unite the Right' White Nationalist Rally

In an unprecedented move, the D.C. Metro transit system is considering providing separate trains for those attending the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally Aug. 12 in an effort to head off altercations between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

Jack Evans, chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, told The Washington Post:

“We’re not trying to give anyone special treatment. We’re just trying to avoid scuffles and things of that nature.”

The second “Unite the Right” protest will be held about one year after the first, tragic protest in Charlottesville Va., in which one woman was killed when a man allegedly deliberately drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters. In the wake of counter-protester Heather Heyer’s death and other violent clashes at the scene, Charlottesville denied all permit requests to host events at the same location.

This year’s rally in Washington, D.C., will feature an array of white nationalists speakers, including Richard Spencer.

Critics of the transit agency’s plan are angered by the prospect of accommodating white supremacist groups. According to Metro’s largest union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, three private Metrorail cars would be provided to the group. The union claims more than 80 percent of its members are people of color. The president of the transit union, Jackie L. Jeter, commented to the Post:

“Local 689 is proud to provide transit to everyone for the many events we have in D.C., including the March for Life, the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter. We draw the line at giving special accommodation to hate groups and hate speech.”

Counter-protests to the rally are planned by Black Lives Matter, self-described anti-fascist demonstrators and other groups.

