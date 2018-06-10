Covering Activism Beyond the Poor People's Campaign
Our first reader-funded project was a success! With Truthdig readers’ help, we raised $16, 000 to send Truthdig photojournalist Michael Nigro all over the U.S. to cover a full 40 days of action by the Poor People’s Campaign as activists revived Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s historic vision. Nigro’s work took him from Washington, D.C. to Chicago, Ill. and Lansing, Mich. in recent weeks, documenting progressive activists led by The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis as they demonstrated against racism, income inequality, climate inaction, and other important issues.
We are grateful for your support in helping us reach our initial goal. Now we’re working to build momentum off of this successful campaign to bring you exclusive multimedia reports about protests, marches, and other events in coming months, and we’d love for you to be a part of that effort.
Truthdig’s exclusive coverage of the Poor People’s campaign has included extensive audio photo essays as well as several pieces from Nigro, and live blogs with multimedia dispatches from the dynamic days of action as they happened. Below are the themes for each week of the campaign’s planned action, including for the upcoming weeks as the movement wraps up its initial plans. Click on the hyperlinked headlines to see the topnotch journalism we were able to deliver with your help.
Week 1, Washington, D.C.
Somebody’s Hurting Our People: Children, Women and People With Disabilities Living in Poverty
Poor People’s Campaign Kicks Off in Washington, D.C.
‘Poverty Is Violence’: First Day of Action of the Poor People’s Campaign (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro
Building Morality From the Ground Up, Michael Nigro
Week 2, Chicago and Springfield, Ill.
Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty: Voting Rights, Immigration, Xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the Mistreatment of Indigenous Communities
A Struggle Rising From the Streets
An American Movement Hidden in Plain Sight (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro
The Art of Resistance: A Look at the Poor People’s Campaign’s ‘Justice Art Movement,’ Clara Romeo
Week 3, North Carolina
The War Economy: Militarism and the Proliferation of Gun Violence
Poor People’s Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina
Protesting a Country That Values Killing Over Caring (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro
Week 4, Lansing, Mich.
The Right to Health and a Healthy Planet: Ecological Devastation and Health Care
This Peaceful Army Can Wage a ‘Revolution of Values’
Every Human Has a Right to Health and a Healthy Planet (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro
Week 5
Everybody’s Got the Right to Live: Education, Living Wages, Jobs, Income, Housing
Week 6
A New and Unsettling Force: Confronting the Distorted Moral Narrative
Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. EDT
Global Day of Solidarity and Sending a Call to Action: Mass Rally in Washington, D.C.