Covering Activism Beyond the Poor People's Campaign

Our first reader-funded project was a success! With Truthdig readers’ help, we raised $16, 000 to send Truthdig photojournalist Michael Nigro all over the U.S. to cover a full 40 days of action by the Poor People’s Campaign as activists revived Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s historic vision. Nigro’s work took him from Washington, D.C. to Chicago, Ill. and Lansing, Mich. in recent weeks, documenting progressive activists led by The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis as they demonstrated against racism, income inequality, climate inaction, and other important issues.

We are grateful for your support in helping us reach our initial goal. Now we’re working to build momentum off of this successful campaign to bring you exclusive multimedia reports about protests, marches, and other events in coming months, and we’d love for you to be a part of that effort.

With your continued support, we can keep top-notch journalists like Michael Nigro on the ground for Truthdig to cover the dynamic activism happening around the country as we head toward the mid-term elections this fall. Consider making a donation today to help us keep up the important work of documenting activism across this nation at this historic time.

Truthdig’s exclusive coverage of the Poor People’s campaign has included extensive audio photo essays as well as several pieces from Nigro, and live blogs with multimedia dispatches from the dynamic days of action as they happened. Below are the themes for each week of the campaign’s planned action, including for the upcoming weeks as the movement wraps up its initial plans. Click on the hyperlinked headlines to see the topnotch journalism we were able to deliver with your help.

Advertisement

Week 1, Washington, D.C.

Somebody’s Hurting Our People: Children, Women and People With Disabilities Living in Poverty

Poor People’s Campaign Kicks Off in Washington, D.C.

‘Poverty Is Violence’: First Day of Action of the Poor People’s Campaign (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro

Building Morality From the Ground Up, Michael Nigro

Week 2, Chicago and Springfield, Ill.

Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty: Voting Rights, Immigration, Xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the Mistreatment of Indigenous Communities

A Struggle Rising From the Streets

An American Movement Hidden in Plain Sight (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro

The Art of Resistance: A Look at the Poor People’s Campaign’s ‘Justice Art Movement,’ Clara Romeo

Week 3, North Carolina

The War Economy: Militarism and the Proliferation of Gun Violence

Poor People’s Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina

Protesting a Country That Values Killing Over Caring (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro

Week 4, Lansing, Mich.

The Right to Health and a Healthy Planet: Ecological Devastation and Health Care

This Peaceful Army Can Wage a ‘Revolution of Values’

Every Human Has a Right to Health and a Healthy Planet (Audio Photo Essay), Michael Nigro

Week 5

Everybody’s Got the Right to Live: Education, Living Wages, Jobs, Income, Housing

Week 6

A New and Unsettling Force: Confronting the Distorted Moral Narrative

Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. EDT

Global Day of Solidarity and Sending a Call to Action: Mass Rally in Washington, D.C.