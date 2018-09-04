Chris Hedges: America Is Entering Its 'Final Phase' (Video)

“If any of you came here this evening with the idea of hearing how well we’re all doing in America these days, you want to leave now.” So began Bradley Graham, owner of Politics and Prose in Washington, D.C., introducing Chris Hedges during recent talk and book-signing event.

Hedges, a veteran journalist and Truthdig columnist, spent much of his early career as a foreign correspondent, but in recent years has turned his incisive eye toward the United States. His new book, “America: The Farewell Tour,” details a nation destroying itself through an array of ills: xenophobia, the opioid epidemic, economic inequality and the rise of the far right among them.

“Civilizations, over the past 6,000 years, have a habit of eventually squandering their futures through acts of colossal stupidity and hubris. We are not an exception. We are entering this final phase of civilization,” Hedges writes of America. At his Aug. 22 book talk in Washington, Hedges described the reporting process that led him to this conclusion, and discussed traveling the country to write the book, interviewing Americans from all parts of the country.

Hedges spoke to workers in an Indiana town who voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary, and then backed Trump in the general election, because they remember Bill Clinton’s support of NAFTA that took away their union jobs—people who live in towns decimated by decades of globalization.

He also described his interviews with Americans whose families and towns were wrecked by the opioid crisis, and even the evening he spent around a bonfire with members of the alt-right, during which he and his research assistant felt so unsafe they had to flee.

Hedges said reporting and traveling around the country keeps him “intellectually honest” and challenges his long-held beliefs.

He urged those in the audience who could to also get out of their comfort zones.

Watch the video of Hedges’ appearance at Politics and Prose below.