CancelKavanaugh Protest Gives Platform for Sexual Assault Survivors

More than 3,000 protesters marched in Washington, D.C., on Thursday from the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse—where Brett Kavanaugh is a judge—to the Supreme Court, a journey the demonstrators pray Kavanaugh never takes.

The crowd gathered as a show of solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford as well as to demonstrate disapproval of Kavanaugh’s potential rise to the U.S. Supreme Court. The #CancelKavanaugh action culminated in the occupation of the Hart Senate Building, but not before sexual assault survivors and others made their voices heard.

About 300 protesters were arrested, including actress and comedian Amy Schumer.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., addressed the demonstration after reading a new FBI report on Kavanaugh earlier in the day:

This moment is about all of you. All of you are speaking truth to power because you care about the future, you care about children, you care about who is leading this country and who sits on the highest court in the land. I read the [FBI] report today. It was not intended to get to the bottom of this. It was not intended to find the truth. It was intended to be a cover.

Another speaker was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat: