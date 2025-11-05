Bill Gates’ charity has donated more than $3.5 million to a think tank run by the Danish academic and climate crisis denier Bjørn Lomborg, according to U.S. tax records reviewed by DeSmog.

The donations, made between 2017 and 2022, were listed on IRS 990 forms filed by the Gates Foundation. Those donations went to the Copenhagen Consensus Center, which describes itself as a “think tank that researches the smartest solutions for the world’s biggest problems, advising policy-makers and philanthropists how to spend their money most effectively.”

The center was created by Lomborg, who for years has argued in op-eds, lectures and broadcast media that there are more important global issues to prioritize than climate change, writing in April that “it is not the existential threat that some would have us believe.”

Those views align closely with a controversial memo Gates recently published during the lead-up to the United Nations COP30 climate summit now underway in Belém, Brazil, in which the philanthropist, who is worth an estimated $118 billion, argued that climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise.”

The Microsoft founder and longtime public health philanthropist claimed that a “doomsday outlook” about the future of the climate is “causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals” and that is “diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world.”

Gates’ “tough truths” post came on the heels of the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres noting that it is now “inevitable” that the world is on track to at least temporarily burst past the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming target of the Paris Agreement, with “dramatic consequences.”

Gates’ arguments have drawn outcries of dismay from some of the world’s top climate scientists, who have pointed out that “this memo is already being championed by those seeking to misinform and sow doubt about climate change and delay climate progress — up to and including the executive branch of the United States government,” as tweeted by climate scientist Daniel Swain.

But Lomborg is full of praise for the billionaire who has frequently donated to his think tank.

“Revolutionary climate truth: @BillGates nails it,” he posted on X.

Bjørn Lomborg praises Bill Gates’ climate memo in a tweet.

The Gates Foundation and the Copenhagen Consensus Center didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“He’s read some of my stuff”

In total, the Gates Foundation (formerly known as the the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) has donated $3,519,491 to Lomborg’s think tank. The most recent tax filing on record includes a 2022 donation to the Copenhagen Consensus Center worth $1.25 million, which went to support “community engagement grantmaking.”

Lomborg’s center credits the Gates Foundation with providing financial support for a 2021 report identifying development priorities for Africa. That report ranked climate solutions such as “resilience to drought” and “solar energy for unreliable grids” in the bottom third of a list of investment opportunities for the continent.

The report ranked objectives such as “family planning,” “R&D for agricultural yield increase,” and “tobacco control” at the top of the list. “All other things equal, the policies producing high returns should be funded before the ones with low return,” it noted.

Africa faces unfairly high costs to adapt to climate extremes, such as droughts, heat waves and floods, according to a 2024 World Meteorological Organization report.

The relationship between Lomborg and Gates goes back to at least 2014.

That year, DeSmog reported that Gates had published a blog post promoting Lomborg’s views. In that post, Gates argued that, as rich countries “push to get serious about confronting climate change,” telling poorer countries not to rely on fossil fuels is wrong.

“For one thing, poor countries represent a small part of the carbon-emissions problem. And they desperately need cheap sources of energy now to fuel the economic growth that lifts families out of poverty. They can’t afford today’s expensive clean energy solutions, and we can’t expect them wait for the technology to get cheaper,” Gates wrote.

Alongside Gates’ 2014 post was a “GatesNotes”-branded video in which Lomborg said it was “hypocritical” for the developed world to deny poor countries access to fossil fuels when so much of the developed world is still powered by them.

In the video, Lomborg can be seen climbing a staircase with the words “Fighting poverty with fossil fuels” painted behind him.

In a Bill Gates “GatesNotes” video, climate crisis denier Bjørn Lomborg said it was “hypocritical” for the developed world to deny poor countries access to fossil fuels when so much of the developed world still relies on them.

As recently as 2023, Lomborg co-authored a GatesNotes post with Gates arguing that the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals are “too much of a good thing” because they say the world is not “stepping up to fund all of them.”

In response to Gates’ latest memo, released Oct. 28, Lomborg told Newsweek, “I’ve met with Mr. Gates himself several times. He’s read some of my stuff.” However, Lomborg did not directly take credit for influencing Gates’ views in the “Three Tough Truths About Climate” memo.

Deniers Celebrate Gates

Shortly after the memo’s release, President Donald Trump declared on his social media platform Truth Social: “I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!”

Trump is not alone in his celebration. Several longtime climate crisis deniers are cheering the statement from Gates, including Robert Bradley of the Institute for Energy Research, a nonprofit that attacks renewables and criticizes decarbonization plans.

Alex Epstein, who himself has cited Lomborg as an influence, said last week that “we should celebrate that Bill Gates has seen the light.” Epstein, the “fossil fuel philosopher” who helped shape the cuts to clean energy initiatives in Trump’s domestic policy bill, claimed that Gates’ memo is in part a response to a Trump administration that “that is pro-fossil fuel and very anti-climate catastrophist.”

Gates’ backsliding on climate is not just words, it’s money and resources. For instance, in March he made deep cuts to the climate policy staff of Breakthrough Energy, the clean energy organization he founded in 2015 and whose work he touted in his Oct. 28 memo.

Explaining his “pivot” on climate change during an interview on CNBC, Gates said, “I’ll let the temperature go up 0.1 degree to get rid of malaria. People don’t understand the suffering that exists today.” Afterward, Lomborg took to X to praise Gates, writing, “Exactly right!”



Arguments like this have garnered sharp criticism from climate leaders.



Gates is wrong to frame climate change and human well-being as disconnected, zero-sum issues, argues climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe. “We are nowhere near maxing out investment in & implementation of [solutions] that benefit people, health, climate and nature at the same time,” the Texas Tech professor and chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy posted on Bluesky. “[The climate, pollution, and nature crises] are already actively amplifying poverty, hunger, and division.”

“There is no greater threat to developing nations than the climate crisis,” Michael Mann, University of Pennsylvania climate scientist, told CNN in response to the Gates memo. “He’s got this all backwards.”