At Least 2 Dead, 4 Hurt in N.C. Campus Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Two people were killed and four injured Tuesday in a shooting Tuesday on a North Carolina university campus, prompting a lockdown and chaotic scene in North Carolina’s largest city.
UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown late Tuesday afternoon, saying shots had been fired.
“Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.
Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening. They said the numbers could change.
Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.
The university later reported that law enforcement officers were sweeping campus buildings.
It was not immediately clear whether the victims were students or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.
The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.
The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.
