Larry Ellison, founder of the software firm Oracle, is the second-richest person in both the U.S. and the world, and for a brief moment was No. 1 in the world. But for a long time, unlike many of his peers, he was unable to boast that he controlled a chunk of the news and opinion reaching the American public.

On Forbes‘ U.S. list, he is sandwiched between Elon Musk, No. 1, who bought the social media network Twitter and rebranded it as X, and Mark Zuckerberg, who runs Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram. Jeff Bezos, at No. 4, has The Washington Post. Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, operate the leading search engine as well as one of the most important news aggregators, Google News. Michael Bloomberg, at No. 13, the former New York City mayor, has Bloomberg and its various outlets.

Ellison seems to have joined the club, as TikTok, under U.S. government coercion, is selling 80% of its U.S. operations to an investor consortium that includes Oracle, along with investment firms Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz.

Ellison is a big Trumper, joining in the reactionary denial of the 2020 presidential elections. Like some of the others in the deal, he is part of the inner circle of Trump’s favorite corporate ideologues. This TikTok deal is not just about money. It’s about control of the political narrative.

‘CBS Shifts to Appease the Right’

But owning a big chunk of the U.S.’ leading short-form video platform is not Ellison’s only claim to being a media mogul. Eyeing the corporate media throne, you can almost hear Ellison channeling “Seinfeld’s” Frank Costanza, confronted with the daunting prospect of competing in computer sales against IBM and Microsoft, declaring: “I’ve got a secret weapon: my son.”

Enter Larry Elliason’s son David, who was born into the kind of riches most can barely dream of. As I wrote for FAIR, the younger Ellison is the CEO of Skydance, which recently merged with Paramount, giving him control over CBS. David Ellison’s campaign contributions trend more to the Democratic establishment, but it’s his father’s politics that seem to be reshaping the newly bought network: “CBS Shifts to Appease the Right Under New Owner,” as an NPR headline put it.

Anti-woke zealot Bari Weiss is nearing “a top role at CBS News,” which “left-leaning staffers at the network fret could amount to ‘dropping a grenade’ in the newsroom,” the New York Post reported. It added that the network “is weighing naming Weiss editor in chief or co-president of the network,” and that Ellison is looking to buy her news site, the Free Press, in a deal valued at upwards of $100 million. According to Reuters, it was David Ellison who “installed Kenneth Weinstein — a supporter of President Donald Trump and the former CEO of conservative think tank Hudson Institute — as ombudsman of CBS News.”

‘Pretty hard to be optimistic’

The New York Post reports that Ellison father and son are now looking to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, which carries with it CNN, creating an unprecedented level of media consolidation. While the Post said such a purchase could be difficult, because Warner Bros. “has a market cap of around $38 billion,” that might not matter, as “Larry Ellison’s net worth leaped by $100 billion following Oracle’s latest blowout earnings report.” He is “closing in on being the richest dude in the world, with a net worth … of more than $370 billion.”

CNN reports 1.8 million viewers, and CBS reports an average total audience of 1.4 million viewers, for a combined 3.2 million, which eclipses ABC’s 2.3 million, NBC’s 1.4 million and MSNBC’s 1.2 million, according to Forbes.

The CNN/CBS combo would reach far more Americans through online news, with CNN.com‘s 276 million visits per month already making it the nation’s second-biggest news site. Add CBSNews.com‘s 63 million visits and you’ll have an entity that edges closer to the heretofore undisputed leader, NYTimes.com, with its 425 million visits a month.

Former “CBS Evening News” host Dan Rather told the Hollywood Reporter that Americans “have to be concerned about the consolidation of huge billionaires getting control of nearly all of the major news outlets.” Rather added, “It’s pretty hard to be optimistic about the possibilities of the Ellisons buying CNN.”

‘Not a sign of a healthy democracy’

Fast Company summarized the dangerous nature of the deal this way:

If the Warner Bros. Discovery deal were to go through, Ellison would control streaming services with a combined 200 million–plus subscribers, says Barclays (though there will be overlap between the Paramount+, HBO Max and Pluto services). It’s something Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned against on X on September 11. The deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, she wrote, “must be blocked as a dangerous concentration of power.” Add TikTok’s 170 million–plus users and one of the hottest properties in the social space, and you get to a position of dominance in the media …. “It is not a sign of a healthy democracy when billionaires are buying up all of the means of cultural consumption,” says Steven Buckley, lecturer in media and digital sociology at City St George’s, University of London. Others have pointed out that the potential playbook, if this were to go ahead, draws comparisons with Elon Musk’s takeover of a social platform to dominate public discourse. Musk has previously taken credit for helping Trump secure the White House in 2024 through his positioning of X as a supportive social network …. “It is naive to think that over time [Ellison’s] business and political philosophy, combined with the external political pressures from this and future administrations, wouldn’t have an impact on how the American public experience TikTok,” Buckley says.

Conservative media capture

The United States has seen a tremendous amount of conservative media capture since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Bezos has moved to cull viewpoints from The Washington Post that might offend Trump, Zuckerberg has taken steps to make Facebook friendlier to MAGA, and Musk has turned X into a vehicle for his far-right politics. All three men sat together at Trump’s inauguration.

The Los Angeles Times under billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong has also made strenuous efforts to be more Trump-friendly, FAIR,org, the Independent, NPR and The Guardian have reported.

Both Ellisons, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “have shown support for Trump in the past,” and they certainly buck the rising outrage against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. “Paramount, under its new owner, David Ellison, has become the first major Hollywood studio to condemn a boycott of Israeli film institutions that more than 4,000 actors and directors now support,” The New York Times said.

The space for semi-skeptical media is shrinking.

With the Trump regime shutting down the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS, the space for semi-skeptical media is shrinking as the space for regime-friendly broadcasters (Fox News still beats out both CNN and CBS in terms of viewers) is growing.

As for social media, given that Andreessen Horowitz’s co-founders are also Trump supporters, it seems that, along with Ellison, these oligarchs could steer TikTok in the same direction as Facebook and X.

Worse, critics of TikTok’s Chinese ownership fretted that data collection of American users eventually led to surveillance by the Chinese government. Data collection is a given with social media generally, but now that power rests partly with Ellison, who has gotten rich off such technology. Fortune reported that Ellison “sees a growing opportunity for his company to help authorities analyze real-time data from millions of surveillance cameras.” And funnily enough, an AP investigation showed that Oracle was among the many Silicon Valley firms whose technologies have supported Chinese surveillance systems.

Just imagine what he could do with a large social media network like TikTok.

Rather and others are right that the Ellison duo taking over both CBS and CNN, as well as controlling a major social media network like TikTok, would be dangerous for democracy. And given their closeness to the Trump regime, that seems to be the point.