Anti-Fascists Take a Victory Lap as White Supremacist Rally Collapses

In Atlanta, Georgia, beyond the incessant hype and big-monied bluster of Super Bowl LII, another confrontation roiled over the weekend as white supremacists ultimately failed to hold an armed “white power” rally titled Rock Stone Mountain II and an anti-racist coalition organized to oppose them. Truthdig reported live from Stone Mountain Park, where what was expected to be a white nationalist rally gave way to a counter-protest that focused on the need to end fascism by all means necessary.

PHOTO ESSAY | 15 photosDispatches From the Anti-Fascist March at Stone Mountain (Photo Essay)



Located 15 miles outside of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park is, according to its website, “Georgia’s most-visited attraction” replete with over 3000 acres of hiking trails, golf, amusement park rides and accommodates, as the New York Times dubbed it in October 2018, the Largest Confederate Monument Problem in the World.

Carved into the north face of Stone Mountain is the world’s largest bas-relief sculpture. It depicts three Confederate figures, Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Considered a “sacred site” to the Klan and a place where a Labor Day cross-burning has taken place for over 50 years, the monument has been the subject of widespread controversy. More recently, during last year’s highly contested gubernatorial race, where Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams called for its removal. Abrams, who narrowly lost the race, was the first black woman to be nominated by a major party for the governorship.

In April of 2016, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan announced their intentions to host a white power rally at the monument—hence the first iteration of the white-power Rock Stone Mountain Rally—which resulted in clashes between protestors, counter-protesters and various law enforcement agencies.

The lead up to this weekend’s “white power” rally was riddled with internal strife within the ranks of far-right activists. For starters, The Stone Mountain Memorial Association denied the pro-white rally a permit. According to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, the rally collapsed amid apparent infighting and fears for their personal safety.

“The event was undermined by people who were supposed to be on my side,” said John Michael Estes, a white supremacist and one of the main organizers of the rally. “All I can say is short of me showing up by myself, there is no hope of an event.”

Neo-Nazi and Rock Stone Mountain II spokesman Michael Carothers (AKA Michael Weaver) circulated a statement to the media officially canceling the rally. The aforementioned Estes, however, then advocated for “guerrilla warfare” and “a leaderless resistance” for his white supremacist cause. In a Facebook thread, Estes also replied harshly to those critical of him for canceling the rally: “I am entirely willing to take a suicidal stance, and since you think I should, you should do it with me” and, also proclaiming, “I shall die fighting.”

Counter-protesters did not back down and called for an all-day Anti-Klan action on Saturday. In a statement from the FLOWER (FrontLine Organizations Working to End Racism) Coalition, the group of approximately 50 different organizations publicized their plan to protest and “counter the Klan.”

Andrea McDonald, a FLOWER spokesperson, said, “The Stone Mountain Memorial Association made the right decision in denying the Rock Stone Mountain organizers their permit, but since that point, their decision-making process has been opaque and deeply irresponsible. They have failed to publicly alert the surrounding area to the threat posed by violent white supremacists and their planned armed invasion of the Park.”

Despite “Rock Stone Mountain II” being in disarray, white supremacists may still attempt a presence at Stone Mountain Park this Saturday. Show up & stop them! https://t.co/y7vQ8rzsst — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) January 31, 2019

Anti-racist protesters showed up on Saturday as promised, prompting participant Dawn O’Neal to say, “We made a statement that we are not gonna get intimidated by and watch this terrorist group harass and incite fear and violence. We stood up to them today.”

On Saturday, the NAACP, Southern Poverty Law Center and White Rose Anti-fascist also gathered in Piedmont Park, Atlanta to speak about voter suppression and Georgia’s “continued racist policies.” According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, another similar clash took place in the Peach State on the same day.