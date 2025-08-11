This story was originally published by The City. Sign up to get the latest New York City news delivered to you each morning.

On a recent morning in Lower Manhattan, immigration Judge John Siemietkowski spoke to three people in his courtroom while masked federal officers waited just outside.

“I’m sure you can see with your own eyes what’s going on in our courthouse,” Siemietkowski said.

“You may see someone you know get arrested. You yourself may get arrested,” he warned. “That’s a heavy topic, isn’t it? A lot like the weather today. It’s heavy, and it weighs on us.”

Siemietkowski scheduled the three for court dates in 2026 and dismissed them. As they left the courtroom, two of them, a married couple from Panama, walked by the officers unimpeded. But when the third man, from the Dominican Republic, passed the officers, he was grabbed by the shoulders in plain view of Siemietkowski’s dais and escorted down a stairwell.

Such scenes have played out over and over again in the more than two months since officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement agencies began lurking in the fluorescent-lit corridors of the three Manhattan courthouses where immigrants in deportation proceedings plead their cases.

Half of all immigration court arrests nationwide were in New York City in late May and early June, according to a new analysis of federal immigration court and ICE data by The City and Joseph Gunther, a Brooklyn mathematician who first identified a method to track courthouse arrests.

ICE officers elsewhere have detained thousands of people at workplaces, Home Depot parking lots and even sent militarized cavalry units through big city parks. But enforcement in New York City has been focused inside of the very buildings where people show up at civil immigration hearings to petition for the right to legally remain in the United States. It’s an approach that the agency had taken pains to avoid before President Donald Trump’s second term because of the deterrent effect it has on noncitizens with immigration court hearings.

That changed dramatically in New York City late this spring. Between May 26 and June 8, court and ICE records show, federal officers arrested 134 people in Lower Manhattan immigration courthouse buildings, accounting for nearly a third of all immigration arrests in New York City in that period.

Overall, immigration courthouse arrests have been nearly 14 times as common in New York City than the country as a whole. They made up 7% of all ICE arrests in the city since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 through June, compared to 0.5% nationally over the same period of time.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to The City’s request for comment on the analysis, which cross-references Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) court data with ICE arrest records to identify cases that show a court hearing on the same date as an arrest.

At the same time that courthouse arrests began ramping up, ICE also ratcheted up arrests at mandatory check-ins with the agency. Those arrests took place at offices like the one across the street from 26 Federal Plaza, where The City witnessed 31 arrests over two days, as well as another office inside 26 Federal Plaza itself, where people line up each morning. Some never get to leave of their own accord.

Federal agents wait to detain people outside immigration courts at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City on Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Fractenberg/The City)

As a result of the courthouse arrests ICE has emphasized in New York City, a large number of arrests here are happening behind closed doors — sparing Mayor Eric Adams the spectacle of roundups on city streets seen elsewhere in the country and the potential for clashes with New Yorkers.

In Los Angeles, immigration arrests in highly visible public settings triggered sustained mass protests, leading Trump to deploy the National Guard and then the Marines to assist ICE agents in June. Mayor Karen Bass described Los Angeles as “a city under siege, under armed occupation.”

While smaller protests have been common, no such dramatic standoffs have occurred yet in New York City, where Adams has pledged to work with the Trump administration on matters that don’t involve civil immigration enforcement, taking a less adversarial approach to ICE than mayors in other Democratic strongholds.

In April, the Trump Justice Department dropped the criminal corruption case against Adams. Less than a day later, Adams, who was elected in 2021 as a Democrat, announced a longshot independent bid for a second term.

Missing persons

EOIR data shows the surge in courthouse arrests kicked off nationally on May 19 and ramped up in New York City several days later. A former employee at the New York immigration court said that everyone — including Department of Homeland Security attorneys who serve as prosecutors inside the immigration court system — seemed surprised on the day in May when they first saw ICE agents in the hallways.

Federal agents bring a couple onto an elevator at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City after they finished an immigration hearing on June 10, 2025. (Ben Fractenberg/The City)

“We had no notice this was happening, I don’t think the prosecutors had much notice either,” the former employee recalled, saying the DHS prosecutors had been ordered to come to the building in person instead of appearing virtually as they typically did.

ICE agents had been in or near the courthouse before then — for example, if an immigrant had a serious criminal conviction that made them subject to rules requiring detention while a case proceeded. But that was exceedingly rare, the former EOIR employee said.

“Even that hadn’t happened in years,” the person said. “It’s never been anything like this.”

In New York City, 110 people were arrested on the same day as their immigration court hearing through June under the Trump administration, court data shows, accounting for 24% of the 453 such arrests nationwide.

But ICE probably arrested even more people here in connection with court appearances.

The agency’s own arrest data, when cross-referenced with court data, suggests at least another 71 people in New York City were detained on the same day as their hearing. That brings the number of total immigration court arrests in the city this year to 181 — a dramatic escalation from 11 arrests all of last year, including just three over the same time period.

Taken together, the analysis found 31% of all ICE arrests in the city took place in immigration courts in the two weeks between May 26 and June 8, when courthouse arrests spiked across the country.

Other cities trailed far behind: San Diego was a distant second with 37 arrests, followed by 32 in Annandale, Virginia, and 29 in Newark, New Jersey, according to court data.

In Los Angeles, where ICE arrests have also surged, EOIR records show only six arrests within its three immigration courts.

New York City’s courthouse arrests have exclusively targeted adults, and mostly men, records show, with the youngest confirmed arrest that of a 19-year-old Venezuelan and the oldest a 63-year-old from Ecuador.

Just three of the people arrested were represented by a lawyer. Many judges allow people with attorneys to appear virtually, leaving many without representation to face a gantlet of masked ICE agents awaiting their arrival alone.

Even past the 181 arrests The City identified in government records, our reporting found several additional arrests were not reflected in court records — highlighting that these preliminary tallies are undoubtedly an undercount.

The arrest of 20-year-old high schooler Joselyn Chipantiza-Sisalema, who was taken from a court hearing in late June, for example, is not reflected in the current court data.

The court data also omits the detention of a 19-year-old man from Guinea who ICE records indicate was arrested on the same day as his court hearing at 26 Federal Plaza. He has since been transferred to a detention center in Jonesboro, Louisiana, where he was held for 26 days before being transferred to another detention facility, in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Black box

The scene at the immigration courthouse on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza on a recent morning showed the ICE arrest apparatus now well entrenched.

Judge James Loprest was out for the day, but many people with pending cases had dutifully shown up anyway. They took turns speaking to the clerk, who handed them notices to appear at a later date. But as they tried to leave, masked agents confronted them at the doorway asking for identification.

Federal agents guard a stairwell while their colleagues detain people leaving immigration court inside 26 Federal Plaza on Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Fractenberg/The City)

Agents whisked a 19-year-old woman into a stairwell for questioning before releasing her several minutes later.

A woman who looked to be in her 30s, wearing gold high heels and a sparkly green jumpsuit, was not so lucky. The woman’s hands trembled as the agents towered over her. “But I haven’t done anything,” she said incredulously in Spanish, weeping softly and asking a volunteer stationed nearby to call her husband, who was waiting for her outside.

“It’s not a question,” an agent said in Spanish with a thick American accent. “We said you’re leaving with us.”

Moments later, the men surrounded the woman and rushed her to a back stairwell and out of sight. She — like the many others apprehended inside immigration courthouses at 26 Federal Plaza, 290 Broadway and on Varick Street — was detained for processing in the ICE office on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza. As the number of arrests has soared in recent weeks, ICE has struggled to move people into actual detention centers, leaving some for days in cramped holding rooms with no beds and limited food.

On Friday, the ACLU sued the Trump administration over conditions there. People haven’t been able to speak privately with lawyers, the lawsuit alleged, and are given limited food and left to sleep for days on concrete floors in unsanitary conditions. DHS has flatly denied any mistreatment while repeatedly denying members of Congress access to the site, keeping it entirely out of public view until The City first published videos of it in July.

“We said you’re leaving with us.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who was arrested at 26 Federal Plaza in June while accompanying immigrants to their court appearances — was reluctant during his most recent visit on Thursday to speculate about why enforcement had taken such a different shape in New York.

“It’s one of the big questions,” Lander said, pointing to the public scenes of intimidation in Los Angeles.

Lander has called on Adams to enforce potential building and fire code violations on ICE’s detention floor, though Adams said he has no jurisdiction over the federal building.

“It’s certainly possible that there’s some implicit deal between the Trump administration and Eric Adams, which is why these arrests are being concentrated here versus other places around the country,” Lander said when pressed about why enforcement here had been so different.

Asked about Lander’s comments, Kayla Mamelak, a spokesperson for Adams, said, “I can’t tell you why they’re doing this at 26 Federal Plaza.”

She said the mayor has been clear he’s open to working with the Trump administration on criminal matters but draws the line on civil immigration enforcement. She also noted New York City had not seen immigration raids in sensitive locations like churches and schools — something Adams had urged border czar Tom Homan against during their meetings.

Mayor Eric Adams, right, meets with Tom Homan, left, now the U.S. border czar in the Trump administration, at Gracie Mansion in New York on Dec. 12, 2024. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

“Not having an adversarial-at-all-times relationship can sometimes be beneficial,” said Mamelak.

The Trump administration sued the mayor and City Council in late July, demanding an end to sanctuary city laws that prohibit local government cooperation with civil immigration enforcement. The Adams administration is suing in return, including three lawsuits on behalf of students arrested at immigration court appearances.

“What’s going on at 26 Fed, the mayor opposes, and he’s taken action on that,” Mamelak said.

Adams, however, has largely avoided answering questions or speaking on camera about those conditions. He has repeatedly stressed that the city isn’t responsible for what happens inside of the ICE offices, now including a jail, inside its real estate in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, ICE immigration court arrests continue day after day for people who continue to show up at their court appearances.

‘Guiding star’?

Courthouse arrests have mostly targeted people who entered the country less than two years ago, The City’s analysis shows, confirming what the Trump administration has said is a new focus on attempting to funnel people into “expedited removal” proceedings that can circumvent immigration courts, which are facing historic backlogs and take years to resolve.

But while DHS prosecutors regularly asked judges to dismiss a person’s deportation case ahead of their arrest, judges rarely approved those requests.

A family leaves an immigration hearing at 26 Federal Plaza after walking past federal agents on Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Fractenberg/The City)

Government prosecutors had requested that judges dismiss the removal proceedings in 100 of the 181 instances where people were arrested on the day of their court hearing, The City’s analysis shows. But judges denied 69 of those requests and left 23 of them undecided.

That means only eight dismissals were approved — and that the other 173 people were arrested while their cases were still ongoing, forcing them to fight their asylum claims from behind bars in most cases.

“We very quickly saw on the ground that the procedural posture didn’t actually matter,” said Allison Cutler, supervising attorney at the New York Legal Assistance Group. She is one of a handful of attorneys keeping watch on the courthouse arrests and attempts to advise people without lawyers of their rights as they’re rushed away.

Over the past two months, Cutler has become friendly with court staff, security guards, judges and even the federal agents, who’ve all had their status quo upended by the arrests.

Many agents, she pointed out, have been drafted from other agencies, including the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to conduct courthouse arrests on behalf of ICE.

“I’ve had multiple officers tell me that they’re gonna quit,” Cutler said, adding they’ve told her they’ve had to forgo working on prior investigations to arrest people inside courtrooms. “They have asked their supervisors if they can continue to work on their investigations, and they’re being told no, and that they have to go to court and do this.”

Meanwhile, immigration judges and court staff in New York are grappling with a grim new normal, with each of them struggling to work out the rules for their courtrooms.

A former New York immigration judge, who called fairness “the guiding star” of the system, called the shift in tactics deeply troubling and unprecedented.

“Now you’re a tool in someone’s toolbox so that a person can be detained,” the judge said.