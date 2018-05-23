Poor People’s Campaign: An American Movement Hidden in Plain Sight (Audio Photo Essay)

Editor’s note: Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project to document the Poor People’s Campaign. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

The Poor People’s Campaign remains invisible to much of America. Corporate media have chosen to dismiss this call for a national moral revival, but the establishment will not be able to ignore the growing community that is calling for it much longer.

The theme for Week 2 of the campaign is “Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty: Voting Rights, Immigration, Xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the Mistreatment of Indigenous Communities.” Protest actions kicked off Monday in Chicago and Springfield, Ill., as members of the Poor People’s Campaign and the Fight for $15 movement joined forces to demand better working conditions from McDonald’s—the world’s second-biggest private employer—and occupy the Illinois Capitol to fight racism and inequality.

Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro was on the ground to report on the acts of civil disobedience.

