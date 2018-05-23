Subscribe

Photo Essay

Poor People’s Campaign: An American Movement Hidden in Plain Sight (Audio Photo Essay)

    TD originals

    Terrance Wise of Kansas City, Mo., leader of the Fight for $15 movement and a member of the national organizing committee, speaks at the Illinois state Capitol. (Michael Nigro / Truthdig)

    Editor’s note: Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project to document the Poor People’s Campaign. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

    The Poor People’s Campaign remains invisible to much of America. Corporate media have chosen to dismiss this call for a national moral revival, but the establishment will not be able to ignore the growing community that is calling for it much longer.

    The theme for Week 2 of the campaign is “Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty: Voting Rights, Immigration, Xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the Mistreatment of Indigenous Communities.” Protest actions kicked off Monday in Chicago and Springfield, Ill., as members of the Poor People’s Campaign and the Fight for $15 movement joined forces to demand better working conditions from McDonald’s—the world’s second-biggest private employer—and occupy the Illinois Capitol to fight racism and inequality.

    Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro was on the ground to report on the acts of civil disobedience.

    PHOTO ESSAY | 23 photosPoor People's Campaign: Everybody's Got a Right to Live

    To see Truthdig’s multimedia coverage from Washington, D.C., during Week 1, click here. To hear and see Nigro’s audio photo essay, click here.

    To cover the full six weeks of the movement, we rely on your contributions. To support continuing coverage such as this, please consider making a donation today.

    Michael Nigro
    Contributor
    Michael Nigro is a leading photojournalist for Truthdig, known for his reporting from deep within major events. He was "on the ground" for the website at the infamous protest in Charlottesville, Va., when…
    Michael Nigro
    In this article:
