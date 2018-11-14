Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Joins Climate Protest Against Nancy Pelosi

Youth climate activists with the Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats were arrested on Capitol Hill Tuesday for staging a sit-in at the Washington, D.C. office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)—who is expected to serve as the next speaker of the House—to demand that congressional Democrats back a “Green New Deal.”

BREAKING: we’ve begun a sit in inside @NancyPelosi’s office because @HouseDemocrats have failed our generation time and time again. They offer us a death sentence. We demand a #GreenNewDeal. https://t.co/uSgzfQmLQu pic.twitter.com/eVM92i5hub — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018

Arrests are underway. Still, we’re singing for a better day and a #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/wxRAFGp5qJ — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018

Long a demand by the climate justice movement—and popularized in the latest election cycle by incoming progressive Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Antonio Delgado of New York, Deb Haaland of New Mexico, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota—a Green New Deal would pair actions to address the global climate crisis with policies to create jobs and a more just economy.

Some of the freshly elected representatives even joined the youth activists fighting for such a deal. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib attended a summit with Sunrise activists on Monday, and while Tlaib spoke at a Tuesday morning rally near the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez showed up at the sit-in at Pelosi’s office.

“I just want to let you all know how proud I am of each and every single one of you for putting yourselves and your bodies and everything on the line to make sure that we save our planet, our generation, and our future. It’s so incredibly important,” Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd of activists on Tuesday. “We do not have a choice. We have to get to 100 percent renewable energy.”

As The Intercept reported:

Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to join the protesters and march on her own House leader sets a tone of urgency and combativeness that is rare on Capitol Hill. Walking into the Cannon House Office Building, she told The Interceptsomething new had to be tried. “The way things are done has not been getting results. We have to try new methods,” she said.

While a new contingent of incoming House Democrats backs a Green New Deal, the groups that occupied Pelosi’s office charge that party leadership “has no intention of fighting for a real climate plan in the new Congress,” in spite of a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warning that the global community has only a dozen years left to avert a climate catastrophe.

There are SO MANY PEOPLE here w/ @sunrisemvmt to call on @NancyPelosi & @HouseDemocrats to fight for a #GreenNewDeal & a real climate plan that will, y’know, keep the planet livable for our generation. Not only do we not all fit in her office, we barely fit in the hall. Chills. pic.twitter.com/Sa80ae8nkL — Devyn Powell 🌹🌅 (@DevynFromOregon) November 13, 2018

Calling on Pelosi and party leaders “to step up to the fight alongside us and create a climate plan or step aside to make way for new leadership who will,” the groups are circulating a petition that tells House Democrats:

Champion a Green New Deal that would create millions of good jobs to transform society over the next decade to stop climate change;

Mandate that any Democrat in leadership must take the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge, and reject campaign contributions from fossil fuel executives and lobbyists, and prioritize the health of people and planet over industry profits; and

A rising generation of young people of all backgrounds just helped flip the House with a record turnout. We will no longer tolerate empty promises and words without action.

Although Pelosi tweeted that she was “deeply inspired” by those who gathered at her office on Tuesday—and, in a statement, urged Capitol Police to allow the protests to continue—the organizers said her response was “not good enough.”

Instead of just reviving a committee to study the “threats” of the climate crisis, the climate activists want the House Democrats to establish “a select committee to develop legislation for a total economic mobilization to transition our country toward a 100 percent renewable energy economy—as the IPCC has tasked every nation to do.”

“We don’t need more investigation,” declared the Justice Democrats. “We need specific plans matching the urgency and scale mandated by the U.N.’s IPCC report on catastrophic climate change.”

Our response: Not good enough. Pelosi is reinstating a 2007 committee tasked with investigating the harms of climate change. We don’t need more investigation. We need specific plans matching the urgency and scale mandated by the UN’s IPCC report on catastrophic climate change. https://t.co/l3sr0tBT34 — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 13, 2018

“Nancy Pelosi is bringing a squirt gun to a wildfire,” concluded the Sunrise Movement. The protest comes as firefighters are battling historic fires in California—the state Pelosi represents.

California is burning. Fossil fuel billionaires have a grip on America’s democracy. We’re running out of time to act. But we’re going to win. We’ll pass a #GreenNewDeal & win the solutions we need. We’ll win because we have a movement behind us. And together, we’re unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/mw6dKSxPVj — 350 dot org (@350) November 13, 2018

Those who were not arrested at Pelosi’s office visited the offices of other House Democrats to pressure them to sign the Green New Deal pledge.

Cat from California shares her story of being evacuated twice for forest fires. We ask @RoKhanna from CA to join @Ocasio2018‘s committee to push a #GreenNewDeal in response to the climate crisis we are facing. pic.twitter.com/2b5Y1evxNn — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 13, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, said on Twitter that she supports reinstating the select committee but that it should be required to craft a Green New Deal and no appointees should be recipients of fossil fuel money, aligning her demands with the climate activists’ petition.