The number of consumer complaints filed about the safety of meat, poultry and egg products jumped nearly 40% last year, to 2,016 from 1,443 in 2024, according to a new federal report.

The report comes a year after the Trump administration approved some of the most sweeping staffing cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in recent memory.

Between January and June of last year, the USDA reduced its workforce by 18%. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the agency responsible for placing inspectors in slaughterhouses and processing plants, lost about 9% of its staff.

(Investigate Midwest)

Despite the reductions, the FSIS continued to handle major food safety events.

According to the report, the agency investigated uninspected beef tallow products, oversaw a recall of 58 million pounds of corn dogs after foreign objects were discovered and responded to seven multistate outbreaks of foodborne illness. Four of those outbreaks were linked to Listeria monocytogenes, resulting in roughly 250 illnesses and 140 hospitalizations.

But the staffing cuts raise questions about the agency’s capacity to manage a growing volume of complaints and whether the increase in complaints is connected to reduced oversight.

Last year the administration also rolled back several food safety measures.



A 2027 budget proposed by the Trump administration would modestly increase FSIS funding by $518,000, but the agency is not expected to regain the 775 employees it lost.

Beyond workforce reductions, last year the administration also rolled back several food safety measures.

The USDA dissolved two scientific advisory bodies that had long guided federal food safety policy — the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection.

It also shelved years-in-development salmonella standards for raw poultry, withdrawing rules that would have barred companies from knowingly selling products contaminated with the most dangerous strains.

Concerns about staffing and food safety have extended beyond the USDA.

Last year, Food and Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner Jim Jones resigned in protest after calling the dismissal of 89 food safety employees “indiscriminate,” noting that those affected included specialists in infant formula, chemical safety and outbreak response.

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism. Visit us online.