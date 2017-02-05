Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
A Yiannopoulos, Bannon, Trump Plot to Control American Universities?
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Yes, Trump, Some Americans Also Murder: Some Are Your White Supremacists
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Betsy DeVos’ Code Words for Creationism Offshoot Raise Concerns About ‘Junk Science’
 By Annie Waldman / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
Trump Administration Tells Israel to Limit Settlements in Palestinian Territory
Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions
UC Berkeley Protests Spark Debate Over First Amendment

A/V Booth
Russell Brand: Donald Trump Represents the End of the Illusion That Politics Is Inoffensive (Video)
Heyday Books Publisher Steve Wasserman Discusses the Future of the Printed Word With Robert Scheer

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky
A Poem on Generations Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)

Truthdig Bazaar
Factory Girls

Factory Girls

By Leslie T. Chang
$17.16
The Day Wall Street Exploded

The Day Wall Street Exploded

By Beverly Gage
$18.45

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Yes, Trump, Some Americans Also Murder: Some Are Your White Supremacists

Posted on Feb 5, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

In an interview with Bill O’Reilly airing Sunday afternoon, O’Reilly observes of Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“He’s a killer, though.  Putin’s a killer.”

TRUMP:  “There are a lot of killers.  We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?”

As The Guardian points out, this exchange is reminiscent of one in summer of 2015 between Joe Scarborough and Trump about Putin:

“MSNBC host Joe Scarborough: “He kills journalists that don’t agree with him.”

TRUMP: “Well, I think that our country does plenty of killing, too, Joe.”

At other times, Trump has said there is no proof that Putin killed anyone.

I don’t have any way of knowing if Mr. Putin has ordered anyone to be rubbed out.  It is pretty obvious that he has bullied Russia’s journalists into sullen submission or had them fired, and that some 26 have been killed since he came to power.  The Russian Federation does not have a free press, and Putin played a role in derailing any movement in that more liberal direction.

However, I would like to point out that we do know who murders in the United States.

There is for instance, Dylann Roof , who murdered 9 Americans, including a sitting state senator.  Roof was a big fan of of white supremacist and far right web sites of the sort promoted by Trump’s Rasputin, the alt-Neo-Nazi Steve Bannon, former CEO of Breitbart.

When then South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was shamed by Roof’s massacre into finally removing the confederate flag from the state capitol, a flag that stood for resistance to the abolition of slavery, Bannon wrote the headline, “”Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage.”

Or there is William Sims, a talented young African-American musician in the Bay Area, snuffed out at the age of 28 just last November by . . . you guessed it, white supremacists.

As for journalists, we should never forget Alan Berg, the liberal radio commentator in Denver shot down in his driveway by The Order, “a splinter group of the Aryan Nation white nationalist movement that financed its anti-government goals with bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest.”  Cute.

Guess who today’s white supremacists supported for president?

Let us also not forget Paul Guihard, a French reporter for AFP shot in the back at close range during a segregationist riot against the admission of James Meredith to the University of Mississippi on September 30, 1962.

And if we reach back to the nineteenth century, there was Elijah Parish Lovejoy, an an abolitionist editor in Alton, IL, who was killed in 1837 by a white supremacist mob that favored introducing slavery in the north.

So yes, Mr. Trump, we’ve got a lot of killers and our country’s not so innocent. 

You’re not so innocent, either, since you went out of your way to cultivate the groups out of which those killers emerged as one of your electoral constituencies.  And you’ve got a man who tried to make them respectable there with you in the White House.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 