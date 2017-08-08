By Zubeida Mustafa

The Garage School founder Shabina Mustafa is shown at her desk in the educational center in Karachi, Pakistan. (The Garage School) Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

Three years ago, when Truthdig invited me to write an article on “How the women of Pakistan cope” for their newly launched Global Voices project , it was a challenge for me. I wished to show the readers a face of Pakistani women that does not generally figure in the global media. They are the women who do not in normal course create a sensation. But in their quiet way they are the change-makers.

The relaunch of Truthdig offers me the opportunity to take another look at the situation of women in Pakistan. Has it changed?

First let us redefine the dichotomy in the women’s situation in Pakistan in terms of their achievements. The two classes I spoke about in my earlier article still exist: We still have a small, privileged class of the haves, and there is also the huge, underprivileged class of the have-nots. The world fails to recognise Pakistani women through this perspective.

It must be remembered that this is the same country that produced Malala Yousafzai , who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize; the women’s cricket team that clinched the gold medal in the 2014 South Asian Games; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, whose film “A Girl in the River” won her a second Oscar in 2016; Maria Toorpakai Wazir, who ranks 81st in the world in squash, and in 2017 was appointed to the International Olympic Committee’s Women in Sports Commission; and writer Kamila Shamsie, whose book “Home Fire” is included on the longlist for the 2017 Man Booker Prize. These women have been celebrated and have done us proud.

Yet despite accomplishments like these, Pakistani women generally get bad press because society is assessed on the basis of the average. The statistics present such a dismal picture, which is undoubtedly distressing. It is against this backdrop that we also need to evaluate the contribution of the change-makers. They give us hope.

The resilience that has sustained their efforts is remarkable. Experience has helped them refine their strategies. Since progress tends to happen in too scattered a fashion to make an impact, time is needed for results to show. It is, however, important that women join forces in some ways to ensure they do not regress in Pakistani society.

Let us look at the facts. Some international agencies maintain databases that are desegregated with regard to gender and enable comparisons of gender ratios nationally as well as internationally. The two most commonly used indices are the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index (GGI) and the United Nations Development Program’s Gender Inequality Index (GII, a part of the Human Development Report). Pakistan, unsurprisingly, figures low in the rankings of both.

According to the GGI, Pakistan stands at the 143rd position among 144 countries listed. Since this index focuses more on economic status and related areas, it reflects the poor opportunity the women of Pakistan have to improve their lives. These areas are economic and participation opportunity (ranking: 143) and educational attainment (135).

Similarly, in the (2015) GII, the country fares no better. Of 158 states ranked, Pakistan is 130th. Only 26.5 percent of Pakistani women have some secondary education, and only 24.3 percent are in the labor force.

How do all these statistics translate into the situation on the ground? Since they are not empowered—neither economically nor politically nor educationally—women by and large lack confidence and occupy a low status in society. They also commonly do not possess the capacity and awareness to fend for themselves. As a result, they are denied their basic rights, are the victims of social prejudice, are discriminated against and suffer the worst kind of brutalities. In fact, the incidence of violence against women has been on the rise and is making a splash in the national media. But to obtain authentic figures which are quoted identically by several sources is impossible.

According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 5,000 women are killed every year in some form of violence in Pakistan, and thousands of others are maimed or injured. The report from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan for 2015 was equally horrendous: 939 women were victims of sexual violence, 279 suffered domestic violence, 143 were victims of acid attacks and burning and 833 were kidnapped. The year also saw 777 cases of suicide or attempted suicide by women.

This high rate of violence needs to be seen in its sociological and historical context. Every society has undergone a similarly bleak phase in its history. Progress has been uneven worldwide, and the gender disparity persists.

Too many factors have made it hard for Pakistani women to get out of our dark ages. Developing nations have been handicapped by the long period of colonization that arrested the growth and evolution of societies in the colonized regions. When their social, economic and political development was resumed in the post-decolonization period, several complicating factors had emerged. There was the radically transformed socioeconomic and political structure at the global level and within the decolonized states themselves to contend with. Above all, technology introduced a ubiquitous media that penetrated every corner of the world with control vested in the powerful and the rich.