Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Exposing The Man Behind The Curtain
 By Scott Ritter / The Huffington Post
With Late Night Vote, GOP Takes Aim at Key Health Care Gains
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
30 Years Later, the Senate Should Reject Jeff Sessions Again
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
Samantha Bee Learns She Should Have Criticized Obama’s Record on Deportations Sooner (Video)
Is Policing in America Racially Biased? Watch This Debate Video and See if Your Opinion Shifts

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing

Truthdig Bazaar
Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics after the Religious Right

Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics after the Religious Right

E. J. Dionne
$19.16
To Sea and Back: The Heroic Life of the Atlantic Salmon

To Sea and Back: The Heroic Life of the Atlantic Salmon

By Richard Shelton
$13.04

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

With Late Night Vote, GOP Takes Aim at Key Health Care Gains

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

  The Senate voted early Thursday to get the ball rolling on Affordable Care Act repeal. (Screenshot via CSPAN)

Early Thursday, Senate Republicans took the first step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, overcoming a slew of Democratic amendments meant to defend popular parts of the law and setting the stage for tens of millions of Americans to lose their health insurance.

The 51-48 vote, taken around 1 a.m., advances a budget resolution that instructs committees to write legislation stripping the health care law of its funding and spending provisions. It allows Congress to consider repeal legislation through the budget reconciliation process, requiring only a simple majority of 51 votes rather than the 60-vote supermajority required for most major bills and blocking the possibility of a Democratic filibuster.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to join all Democrats in voting no.

Indeed, The New York Times reports:

During the roll call, Democrats staged a highly unusual protest on the Senate floor to express their dismay and anger at the prospect that millions of Americans could lose health insurance coverage.

One by one, Democrats rose to voice their objections. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington said that Republicans were “stealing health care from Americans.” Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said he was voting no “because healthcare should not just be for the healthy and wealthy.”

Watch below:

The Huffington Post notes: “Budget resolutions don’t need presidential signatures, since they are basically internal congressional messages to committees. But they still require approval from both chambers, which means this one still needs a yes vote from the House”—a likely, but not certain, next step that could happen as soon as Friday.

Democrats presented multiple amendments during the late-night “vote-a-rama,” seeking to ensure continued access to coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, prevent any changes to Medicare or Medicaid, and allow young adults to stay on their parents’ health insurance plans until they turn 26. Despite their popularity with the American people, Senate Republicans voted down each of those measures—a disconnect that wasn’t lost on observers inside and outside the chamber.

As Ed Kilgore wrote for New York magazine:

Republican senators are now on record as having rejected opportunities to keep Medicare, Medicaid, and [Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP] off the cutting-room floor; to make it possible to import prescription drugs from Canada; to prevent erosion of women’s health services and support for rural hospitals; and perhaps most tellingly, to protect Medicaid funding for the 32 states that accepted the option of expanding that program under the Affordable Care Act.

The budget resolution instructs House and Senate committees to come up with repeal legislation by January 27, though there is no Obamacare replacement at the ready and despite President-elect Donald Trump saying during his Wednesday press conference that repeal and replacement should happen “essentially simultaneously.”

In fact, Politico calls that goal “technically almost impossible.”

The news outlet explained:

Republican leadership aides were quick to say after Trump’s news conference that they’re all on the same page, even though they had earlier planned for a swift vote on repeal (although delayed until sometime in the future) and then an extended debate over the replacement.

But a quick repeal and replace of Obamacare on the scale the president-elect outlined is complex and arduous—and politically rife for accusations that Republicans are recklessly repealing a law with scant time for debate.

On top of that, Trump indicated that his administration would introduce its own health care plan—which could either speed up the process of coalescing around a bill or drive a wedge between the Hill and the new White House. Trump didn’t spell out what his plan would include.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) called the Republicans’ action “shocking, reckless, and immoral”:

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 