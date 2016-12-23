Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
December 24, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Hanukkah and Christmas: A Return to Hope in Troubling Times
 By Rabbi Michael Lerner / Tikkun
Why the U.N. Resolution on Israeli Squatting Didn’t Go Far Enough
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Best of Truthdig’s Live Blogs 2016: First Drafts of History Bring Shock, Sadness and Hope

Ear to the Ground
Italian Police Kill Tunisian Suspect in Berlin Christmas Market Attack
Sanders Supporter Charges Senior Michigan Democrat With Assault After Committee Meeting Dispute
Obama’s Grants of Clemency Top 1,300 in Effort to Address Justice System Problems
Donald Trump Picks ‘China Hawk’ Peter Navarro to Lead Newly Created Trade Council (Video)

A/V Booth
China on My Mind: Robert Scheer Interviews Hollywood Producer Janet Yang
Best of Truthdig’s A/V Booth 2016: Some Chomsky, Some Comedy and a Whole Lot of Politics

Animation
The Trump Who Stole America (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
 By Liesl Bradner
‘Neruda’ Makes Poetry of a Cat-and-Mouse Tale
 By Jordan Riefe
‘By Women Possessed: A Life of Eugene O’Neill’
 By Nelson Pressley
‘Notes of a Native Song’: Writer James Baldwin’s Work Resonates in the Time of Trump
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
America and the Islamic Bomb: The Deadly Compromise

America and the Islamic Bomb: The Deadly Compromise

By David Armstrong and Joseph J. Trento
$16.47
Fixing Elections: The Failure of America’s Winner Take All Politics

Fixing Elections: The Failure of America’s Winner Take All Politics

By Steven Hill
$26.95

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

With Fall of Aleppo, Will a Russo-Iranian Middle East Challenge Donald Trump?

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. (Ivan Sekretarev / AP)

On Thursday, the Syrian government announced that the last of those who wanted to be evacuated from the East Aleppo pocket had been bused out, and that the Bashar al-Assad regime had reestablished complete control over the entire city of Aleppo.

Bashar al-Assad in his remarks on this development acknowledged that it was a triumph for his Iranian and Russian allies.  Iran recruited Lebanon’s Hizbullah party-militia as well as several Shiite militias from Iraq, and also sent in some displaced Afghans resident in Iran.  Russia gave intensive air support to the rebels.

The result is a huge victory for Iran and the Russian Federation over their foes, the Sunni and Wahhabi powers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, and over Turkey.

Turkey was in the position of the employee who angrily responds to being fired by saying, “You can’t fire me; I quit!”  Turkey met with Russia and Iran this week in Moscow, in an effort to find a resolution to the Syrian civil war, which has killed some 400,000 people and displaced 11 million.  But since Turkey’s main interests these days are in shutting down support abroad for separatist Kurds (the PKK), and making sure that the YPG leftist Syrian Kurds don’t become independent or even somewhat more autonomous, Turkey allowed the East Aleppo pocket to be recovered by the regime without two much fuss.  Only the local Sunni Arabs had fought almost to the end.

It now appears that the Syrian rebels have no ability to overthrow the capital of Damascus, and that Syria will remain in the control of the one-party Baath state.

The victory of Bashar al-Assad suits Iraq, ruled by the Shiite Da’wa Party.  Although Da’wa, which provides the prime minister (Haidar al-Abadi) might ordinarily despise the secular, socialist Baath Party, both of them are allied against Sunni fundamentalism. 

That al-Assad will stay also pleases Lebanon’s president, Michel Aoun, a Christian political ally of Syria and of the Hizbullah party-militia.

The Houthi-Ali Abdullah Saleh alliance in north Yemen is also cheered.  They are fighting against Saudi Arabia’s attempt to impose itself on Yemen, including on its Shiite Zaydis.

Even Egypt under Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which had been allied after the 2013 coup with Saudi Arabia, has jumped ship and given its support to al-Assad.  The Saudis, who had paid Egypt billions in aid, where furious at being thus jilted. Al-Sisi has also developed good relations with Putin, who won’t pressure him over his authoritarian governing style or those silly human rights.  Egypt is a strongly Sunni country and not by any means part of the so-called Shiite crescent, but it is backing al-Assad (which shows again the uselessness of the idea of a Shiite crescent Syrian secular Baathists aren’t ‘Shiites!’

The losers aside from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar include Israel and Jordan, both of them heartily anti-Iran.

The Russo-Iranian Middle East would have been a challenge to President Obama’s vision of the area, but it isn’t clear that it would bother Trump.  Trump has argued in the past for turning Syria over to the Russians.

The big contradiction here is that Trump has nominated extreme anti-Iran conspiracy theorists to his administration.  Gen. Mike “Mad Dog” Mattis, appointed to Sec. of Defense, has suggested that Iran created Daesh (ISIS, ISIL), which is sort of like alleging that the papacy was and continues to be behind the Lutheran church.

Likewise incoming National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is a big anti-Iran figure.

So while Trump himself has indicated an ability to live with a Russo-Iranian Middle East, his cabinet will be made extremely upset by it.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 