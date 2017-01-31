|
January 31, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Why ‘Barbaric’ Stoning Is Still Used in Afghanistan
Posted on Jan 31, 2017
By Parastoo Saqib / Sahar Speaks
In the twenty-first century, Afghans are still being stoned to death, most of them women. They are being punished according to outdated religious teachings and beliefs, which are gaining popularity as the environment worsens for Afghan women. And with the security vacuum caused by the pull-out of international troops, and with more areas of Afghanistan falling under militant control, this barbaric tactic may become more common.
As late as 2013, Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan’s president at the time, proposed reintroducing stoning as a punishment, but backed down after he was met with international condemnation.
A 2009 Elimination of Violence Against Women law has still not been properly implemented. Ghani also promised during his campaign to appoint more women to senior official roles, but he is yet to deliver.
He oversaw the resignation of Sima Joyenda, who was forced to step down as governor of Ghor late last year after Rukshana’s murder. The province is extremely volatile and large swathes are controlled by the Taliban. Joyenda was one of two female provincial governors in the country and was repeatedly threatened by religious figures and extremists. She has since been appointed deputy provincial governor of Kabul.
“After I was terminated without reason, violence against women in Ghor reached fever pitch,” Joyenda told me over the phone. “Now, none of the judiciary follows up on cases. Recently a dead woman was found, her body was cut up into bits, and stuffed into a bag,” Joyenda said, adding that Rukhshana’s family has since fled the province, without any protection.
Afghan civil society worries that the ultra-conservative Islamic way of life is encroaching on the country once again.
Prominent religious scholar Sayed Jafar Adeli Hussaini believes stoning is necessary and should be allowed in Afghanistan, as it is in Islam. “Stoning is aimed at curbing the prevalence of prostitution and illegitimate sexual relations,” he told me. “It prevents children’s lives from going downhill,” he told me.
We meet in central Kabul in my office. Dressed in a long trench coat, Hussaini weighs his words carefully.
He said that “some people” resort to strange measures and methods to make the “divinely prescribed punishment of stoning seem un-Islamic” by playing on people’s sentimentality. “Islam allows stoning so that no married man or woman would allow themselves to even think about engaging in illegitimate sexual relations,” he said.
