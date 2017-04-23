By Bill Blum

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak at the Department of Justice last Tuesday. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

Don’t let his languid Southern drawl or physical resemblance to the kindly Keebler elves fool you. Ever.

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, the nation’s 84th attorney general, is neither laid back nor kind. To the contrary, he’s the most dangerous member of the Trump Cabinet. What’s more, he’s entirely unfit for the high position he holds.

Further evidence that Sessions has no business serving as our top law enforcement official emerged last week, when he took an intemperate swipe at Hawaii-based U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Kahala Watson during an interview with ultraconservative radio talk show host Mark Levin. Sessions was livid with Watson—who is one of only two active federal judges of indigenous heritage—for issuing a nationwide injunction blocking enforcement of President Trump’s second Muslim travel ban.

“[T]his is a huge matter,” Sessions said on air. “I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power.”

Judge Watson clearly had the authority to render his decision. After all, the principle of judicial review—the power of the courts to declare acts of Congress and the executive branch unconstitutional—has been a bedrock tenet of American constitutional law since Marbury v. Madison was decided in 1803.

I don’t fault Sessions for expressing his disappointment with the substance of Watson’s ruling. Lawyers and judges routinely disagree on matters of constitutional interpretation. All things being equal, I’d even give him a pass for apparently forgetting that Hawaii is a state, albeit one consisting of several islands.

But things are rarely, if ever, equal when it comes to Sessions, especially when race, ethnicity or issues of minority rights enter the picture. Would Sessions have been equally dismissive if Judge Watson were white, or if the judge’s order had not benefitted Muslims, who comprise a statistically small but increasingly scapegoated religious community in the U.S.?

Compare Sessions’ comments about Watson with the jubilation he expressed last June when the Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 in the case of United States v. Texas regarding the Obama administration’s deferred deportation program for the undocumented parents of U.S. citizens (DAPA), and the attempt to expand the DACA program dealing with the deferred deportation of children. The Supreme Court’s tie vote served to uphold the ruling of a single federal district court judge—Andrew S. Hanen, who sits in Brownsville—that struck down both plans.

In a prepared statement released at the time, Sessions, then a senator from Alabama, said: “Today’s decision in United States v. Texas is not just a victory for Texas, Alabama, and a majority of the States in this great nation who challenged the lawless actions of the Obama Administration, but a victory for the American people and for the rule of law.”

Sessions’ racial animus and hypocrisy are nothing new. In Truthdig columns, I previously chronicled his long and sorry history. Among the lowlights of Sessions’ career that I noted were his unsuccessful prosecution of three civil rights workers in 1985 while he served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, and the Senate’s rejection of his 1986 nomination to a federal judgeship over concern about his record of racial bias and insensitivity.

Since his installation as attorney general in early February, Sessions has done nothing to allay those concerns. If anything, he’s driven them to new levels.

On immigration, in addition to defending the Muslim travel ban, he’s been a staunch advocate for Trump’s border wall, and the driving force behind the threatened federal crackdown on sanctuary cities.

As expected, he’s promised to pick up the pace and volume of deportations. On a recent visit to Arizona, he described the border area as “ground zero” in the fight against transnational gangs who “flood our country with drugs and leave death and violence in their wake,” and the “criminal aliens” who “seek to overthrow our system of lawful immigration.” He pledged to marshal all available resources to “take a stand” against “such filth.”

In the field of voting rights, Sessions similarly has left a telltale mark. In late February, he announced that the Justice Department would drop its opposition to Texas’ strict voter identification law. In 2013, the Obama administration joined litigation aimed at overturning the law, which was passed in 2011.

Notwithstanding the department’s change of position, on April 10 a federal judge held that the law unconstitutionally discriminated against black and Latino voters. Sessions is expected to back efforts by Texas to appeal the ruling.