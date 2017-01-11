When Animals Pay the Price of Domestic Violence

By Carol J. Adams

In the late 1970s, I started a hotline for battered women in rural New York. I helped one woman get an order of protection against her abusive husband. She was in the process of getting a divorce, but he had visitation rights with their children on Sundays. One Sunday evening, he pulled up to her farmhouse to drop off the children and asked to talk with her. She climbed into his truck, next to the kids. Their dog was lying on the driveway. In response to something she said, he put the truck into motion, drove over the dog, backed up and ran over it again. Then he got out of the truck and shot the dog.

Violence against a companion animal is also violence against the person who loves that animal. It is a tool abusers often use to establish control, by emphasizing the human victim’s lack of power—she can’t even keep a beloved animal friend safe. Harming a companion animal also may signal that the abuser’s violence is escalating, possibly becoming life-threatening.

A study of women seeking shelter from abusive partners at a safe house found that of those who had companion animals, 71 percent reported that their partners had threatened, harmed or killed those animals. Batterers have shot, hung, knifed, stepped on, choked, thrown, whipped and poisoned animals. Unlike property damage (throwing plates, destroying photos, etc.), violence against a beloved animal inflicts physical damage and pain and often annihilates someone—the animal.

In the summer of 2016, I posted a notice on my Facebook author page and on Twitter, saying I was updating my 1995 essay, “Woman-Battering and Harm to Animals.” “If you are a survivor of domestic violence who experienced a threat or violence against a companion animals as part of the domestic violence, would you message me?” I asked. Women from around the world responded.

Katrina recalled how, over a period of eight years when she was a child, her father’s violence against her mother would begin by him throwing their cats across the room and into walls. Marie’s father “always threatened to harm our domestic animals as a way to manipulate us and scare us. He would be very enthusiastic at first and would help us find dogs [and] cats, but once we got attached, it’s like he was jealous or something.” Harming animals consolidates control of children while also undermining their self-determination in loving another being. One woman described how her abusive brother tried to kill their dog during their childhood. Other children were coerced into sexual abuse by threats to their companion animal; these threats also ensured their silence.

L.’s father physically abused her mother and brothers. But when it came to her, he targeted her cats. “My first one he ran over when I was in the car (he wouldn’t let me get out to get her) as we went up our driveway,” she reported, adding that the cat wasn’t killed immediately, so her father took the cat in the backyard and shot her. “This was done with the whole family present, and no one dared to do anything,” L. said. “I cried hysterically. He smirked all night long. In addition to hurting me, there’s no doubt he was also controlling my mother, because if she’d have got mad, he would have hit her.”

Everyone in the family understood that life and death were in the father’s hands. Part of his control was that his abusive actions provoked tremendous emotion, but the expression of those feelings was not allowed. The person one would normally turn to for support and consolation after an attack on a pet is instead the cause of the pain. Unable to express her grief, a woman may feel guilt, rage and hopelessness over not being able to protect the animal, and children learn from their mother that they shouldn’t react to the death of someone they love.

Jodi described how her “high school boyfriend was physically and emotionally abusive. He would come over to the house and scream at my mother’s little dog and chase her around, calling her ‘stupid,’ until the dog would pee on the floor.” By frightening the dog, he demonstrated his power. Making someone watch the torture of another is the ultimate mastery, a way of saying, “I can do this, and there is nothing you can do to stop me.”

Julie, a domestic violence survivor, told me that her partner shot her dog, replaced the dog with another, shot that one, and once more replaced him, killing that one as well. He threatened to shoot her horse. Such repetitive harm exposes the deliberateness of battering and its basis in control over another person. While presenting a new dog could appear to be an act of remorse, it also guaranteed that the power imbalance in the relationship would continue.