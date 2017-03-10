Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
What Is Trump’s Mission in Syria?
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Get Used to It, America: Brown People Are Here to Stay
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
‘A Day Without a Woman’: The Global Strike and Growing Movement Against Donald Trump
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
The Debate Over WikiLeaks and Privacy Rights
Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets
‘A Day Without a Woman’ Strike Shuts Down Schools in Alexandria, Va.
Is It Fair to Label the President a Liar?

A/V Booth
Fired ‘Marketplace’ Reporter Wonders: Is Objective Journalism Dead?
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Leads #NoDAPL March on Washington

Animation
Obamacare Lite (Video)

Arts & Culture
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 3)
 By Carrie Rickey
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
Jihad vs. McWorld: Terrorism’s Challenge to Democracy

Jihad vs. McWorld: Terrorism’s Challenge to Democracy

Benjamin Barber
13.94
Drawn and Quartered: Best Political Cartoons of Paul Conrad

Drawn and Quartered: Best Political Cartoons of Paul Conrad

Paul Conrad, William F. Thomas, Richard C. Bergholz
6.38

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

What Is Trump’s Mission in Syria?

Posted on Mar 10, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

The US had about 500 troops embedded with the People’s Protection Units (Kurdish acronym YPG) until this week, when another 400 were deployed, along with heavy artillery. It is rumored in the Arabic press that yet more troops, perhaps as many as 2000, will soon be deployed to Syria.

Why is the Trump administration doubling down on US military involvement with Syria?

As the Mosul campaign in neighboring Iraq proceeds apace, Daesh (ISIS, ISIL) fighters are fleeing to Raqqa and other areas in Syria, from which they could regroup to fend off the US-backed coalition. Iraqi prime minister Haydar al-Abadi is promising hot pursuit, with the Iraqi military and Air Force hitting Daesh on the Syrian side of the border (they assert that Syrian strong man Bashar al-Assad has given them permission for these cross-border incursions.

At the same time, there is a dispute on the Syrian side about which forces will be taking al-Raqqa, the capital of the collapsing Daesh “caliphate.” Turkey would like it to be its own proteges, Arab militias with a tilt toward Muslim fundamentalism. The Obama Pentagon under Ash Carter had developed a plan to back the leftist Kurdish militia, the YPG along with a few of its Arab allies, in taking Raqqa.

That plan still appears to be the Pentagon favorite, but it has gotten enormous pressure from Turkey not to follow through. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization tightly linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and worries that if it secedes from Syria that act will encourage separatism among Turkish Kurds.

My guess is that Trump is sending a Marines artillery unit so as to bring heavy weaponry to the battlefield against Daesh. Having the Americans handle this weaponry avoids a raging back and forth with Turkey about the propriety of giving heavy weapons to the Kurdistan militias or YPG.

If so, this deployment is political more than it is military. US commanders are talking about staying in the region after Daesh is defeated to pacify it.

These are a whole series of Very Bad Ideas. If any number of US troops are killed, that could been seen as requiring US reprisals and a troop escalation.

US Marines shouldn’t be put in harm’s way in an attempt to make Turkey less angry. The Kurds already have much of al-Raqqa province and if they take the city from Daesh, it won’t make them more or less militant about separatism. Turkey has lost the Syrian war to Russia and Iran, and might as well suck it up.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 