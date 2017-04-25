Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Wells Fargo Directors Face Wrath for Complicity In Bank Corruption
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
The Last Time There Was This Much Carbon Dioxide in the Air, Giant Armadillos Roamed on Earth
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
How Neocons Push for War by Cooking the Books
 By Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
Witnesses of Arkansas Executions Share Alarming Details: ‘The Process Is Shrouded in Secrecy’
John Oliver: It’s Dangerous to Think of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as a Moderating Force (Video)

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Black Tuesday

Black Tuesday

by Nomi Prins
What Really Happened to the 1960s: How Mass Media Culture Failed American Democracy

What Really Happened to the 1960s: How Mass Media Culture Failed American Democracy

By Edward P. Morgan

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Wells Fargo Directors Face Wrath for Complicity In Bank Corruption

Posted on Apr 25, 2017

By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams

MoneyBlogNewz / Flickr (CC-BY)

Met by fierce protests both inside and out the annual shareholder meeting in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Tuesday, members of the Wells Fargo board of directors refused to step down despite expressions of outrage and no confidence for their handling of a massive consumer banking scam.

The meeting marked the first for shareholders since the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) last September exposed the bank for opening millions of unauthorized accounts, which saddled many customers with fees and blemishes on their credit score, all in the name of meeting unrealistic sales quotas.

The massive scandal and fallout led to the resignation of former CEO John Stumpf and Tuesday’s meeting was expected to be the moment that the directors would be held to account.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) issued a series of tweets during the three-hour long meeting, advising those voting to demand accountability.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Inside the meeting, multiple shareholders stood up to express anger at the directors.

The New York Post reports:

During the first minutes of the meeting, shareholder Bruce Marks of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America spurred mayhem as he demanded that board members to stand up and tell investors what they knew and when they knew it about the scandal [...]

“Let them speak! Let them speak! Or are they just mouthpieces for the executives who allowed these predatory practices to occur?” Marks said.  [Chairman Stephen] Sanger tried to get Marks to sit down and wait until a specific Q&A session, telling him he was “out of order.” [...]

“Wells Fargo has been out of order for years, and your response is, ‘Well, we’re sorry,’” Marks yelled. “Well, that’s not good enough!”

Sister Nora Nash, director of corporate responsibility for the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, also denounced the board, saying they “failed to set the tone and the culture” that it should have, according to NBC News.

At one point, shareholders introduced a motion to break up the banking giant. Rachel Curley, democracy associate with the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said of the request: “One of the key arguments for reducing the size of Wells Fargo… is that the bank is too big to manage. The massive cross-selling fraud attests to this problem.”

Another proposal which recommended the bank drop its funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) was also tabled. “You can drink water. You can’t drink oil,” Robert Taken Alive, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council, said during the meeting. “We’re looking for action. We’re not looking for policy or paper.”

Outside the meeting, campaigners held a day of action to draw attention to the “corrupt and unethical business practices” of the bank—from an overnight anti-pipeline protest at a New York City location to a flyover banner above the Florida meeting, which drew attention to Wells Fargo executive Jeff Grubb’s support for an anti-LGBT extremist group. Others took to Twitter to express their outrage with the banking giant, using the hashtag #ForgoWells.

“Around the country, people are saying that we’ve had enough of Wells Fargo really doing everything it can to extract as much value out of our communities as possible, and we’re fighting back,” Saqib Bhatti, director of the ReFund America Project who also is working on the Forgo Wells campaign, told CounterSpin recently, explaining that the campaign “is really about getting cities, states, counties, school districts across the country to stop doing business with Wells Fargo.”

In addition to the day of action, Forgo Wells is circulating a petition that, Bhatti explained, “calls on the bank to divest from Dakota Access Pipeline, to stop investing in private prisons and immigration detention centers, to stop funding the payday lending industry, to stop its tremendous lobbying that it’s doing to try to influence our politics, to stop its predatory foreclosure practices, and a number of other demands that we raise.”

Ultimately, “all but three of the directors received less than 81 percent of the shares cast, with risk committee chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. receiving the lowest tally, 53 percent,” reported Deon Roberts and Rick Rothacker with the Charlotte Observer’s “Bank Watch,” who described the vote as “a strong rebuke.”

“It’s extremely rare for corporate directors to be voted out or even to have a poor showing in annual shareholder votes,” they noted. “Running unopposed, they typically receive voting percentages in the high 90s.” Chairman Sanger only received 56 percent. The three directors who fared well were all hired in the wake of the scandal.

The embattled board seemed to hold on with the help of Warren Buffett, whose company Berkshire Hathaway owns about 10 percent of shares.



Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 