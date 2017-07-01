|
Attempt to Close Al-Jazeera Is an Attack on Freedom of Expression, UN Says
Posted on Jul 1, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Reuters reports that U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, is “extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets.”
Colville added:
Journalists have also weighed in on the controversy. Yasser Mahjub al-Ansari writes in al-Sharq that the boycott placed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and others is a human rights violation in international law and has nothing to do with combating terrorism.
He quotes Egyptian journalist Muhammad Hussein Haikal that Al-Jazeera being the best known brand in Arabic language news.
