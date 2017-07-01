Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Why Won’t the Media Tell the Real Story of Trump’s Military Strike in Syria?
 By Jonathan Cook / AlterNet
Attempt to Close Al-Jazeera Is an Attack on Freedom of Expression, UN Says
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Sanders Has His Priorities Backward; We Can’t Delay Medicare for All
 By Margaret Flowers / Health Over Profit

Ear to the Ground
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Pick Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect
State Department Publishes Formerly Expunged Documents on 1953 Iran Coup

A/V Booth
Author Rebecca Carroll on Identity and the ‘Monolith of Blackness’ (Audio and Transcript)
Former CIA Analyst Melvin Goodman on the Agency’s Manipulation of Intelligence

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar

Dark Hope

By David Shulman
$14.69
In Other Words

In Other Words

$26.95

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Attempt to Close Al-Jazeera Is an Attack on Freedom of Expression, UN Says

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Reuters reports that U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, is “extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets.”

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
The statement was released by UNCHR spokesman Rupert Colville.

Colville added:

Whether or not you watch it, like it, or agree with its editorial standpoints, Al Jazeera’s Arabic and English channels are legitimate, and have many millions of viewers. The demand that they be summarily closed down is, in our view, an unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion.

Journalists have also weighed in on the controversy. Yasser Mahjub al-Ansari writes in al-Sharq that the boycott placed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and others is a human rights violation in international law and has nothing to do with combating terrorism.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
The demand for the closure of Al-Jazeera, he said, is an attack on Qatar’s national sovereignty. The channel has become part of Qatar’s grand strategy, and asking them to close it down is like asking Switzerland to close its banks. Moreover, its Arab and Western viewership has come to depend on it; Saudi and the others are intervening in someone else’s relationship.

He quotes Egyptian journalist Muhammad Hussein Haikal that Al-Jazeera being the best known brand in Arabic language news.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 