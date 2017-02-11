|
|
February 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Truthdigger of the Week: Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons John Bercow
Posted on Feb 11, 2017
Every week the Truthdig editorial staff selects a Truthdigger of the Week, a group or person worthy of recognition for speaking truth to power, breaking the story or blowing the whistle. It is not a lifetime achievement award. Rather, we’re looking for newsmakers whose actions in a given week are worth celebrating.
I recall how several Conservatives smirked as they reminded colleagues that this could be the future leader of the United States they were talking about banning, and that while many didn’t expect Americans to hand him a victory, it didn’t seem right to restrict the billionaire’s freedom of movement or speech. But that was January, 2016—when many Americans, myself included, wouldn’t have believed Trump would win the presidency.
Fast forward a year and here we are, in the midst of Trump-fueled polemic after Trump-fueled polemic. Prime Minister Theresa May, who replaced David Cameron in July 2016 after the Brexit vote did not go his way, was the first world leader to visit the newly minted U.S. president. Pictures of the two holding hands were printed in U.K. newspapers, and May even proclaimed she’d hoped to ignite a relationship similar to that enjoyed by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Many suspect, however, that May, a vicar’s daughter, and, well, a woman, wasn’t too pleased to embrace the man who said people who shared her biology should be grabbed by the—well, you know the story. But, having begun the unprecedented process to sever some of many ties with the European Union, May knows she’ll have to look elsewhere for trade deals. This may explain her eagerness to visit Trump, hold hands and invite him to Great Britain for a state visit.
Many Britons, however, don’t agree with May’s decision, especially as the most controversial of Trump’s executive orders, often referred to as the “Muslim ban,” reached ears overseas. As a nation with a substantive Muslim population, some who hold dual citizenship and could potentially be banned from traveling to the U.S. despite assurances to the contrary from the U.S. Embassy, one could see why the order rattled more than a few Brits.
Yet another petition has been drafted regarding a ban on Trump, this time breaking the previous record as it approaches 2 million signatures, forcing Parliament to discuss his banning once again on Feb. 20. Thousands protested outside the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street soon after she returned from the U.S., and it seems thousands more will protest again in Parliament Square as the debate goes on. Labour Party opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn also called for Trump to be uninvited, an effort backed by close to 170 MPs.
This week, another obstacle was placed in Trump’s path to having tea with the Queen. Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said that while he’d previously been against the U.S. president addressing MPs in Westminster Hall (an “honor” granted only to Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Charles de Gaulle, Aung San Suu Kyi and Pope Benedict XVI thus far), now that the travel ban had been issued, he was vehemently opposed to such an event taking place. Here’s the full transcript of what he had to say on the matter:
And since Bercow is one of the three people who are authorized to make this call, Trump may have to settle for a visit to the U.K. where he will not get to address the House of Commons. He will however, still get to hang out with the Queen, although Prince Charles may not be interested in attending given his recent speech about the dangers of populism.
Bercow, a member of the Tory Party, came under a lot of fire for his comments, especially from fellow conservatives. While his speech received applause from many MPs and inspired MP Dennis Skinner, who Bercow once expelled from the gallery for an impolite reference to then-prime minister David Cameron, to shout, “Well done.”
The speaker was never said to be a Tory favorite. He was voted in in June 2009 and some suspect it was Labour votes that helped him gain his position. That may be because while the conservative with working class roots was once a member of some radical right-wing groups, the older he got, the more toward the center he moved. Some could even say he moved left on issues like gay rights, which he passionately defends, and the right to consume marijuana, having declared a “clampdown on cannabis smokers would be ‘absurd.’ ” He’s also been known to try to modernize the House of Commons by getting rid of some wigs and breeches to make it “marginally less stuffy and forbidding.”
Some Tories are so annoyed at Bercow’s recent comments that they’re plotting a vote of no confidence. But the vote is unlikely to work in their favor and Bercow, who survived a similar coup in 2015, seems unfazed by the rumors. Although May has refused to say she has confidence in the speaker since the comments, Corbyn has come to his defense, saying Bercow “speaks for Parliament.” The Labour leader added,
Bercow did apologize to the Speaker of the House of Lords for not having discussed the decision with him before expressing it, but stood by his comments. At a time when much of the war against what some call Trump’s increasing tyranny seems to be fought on Twitter and TV, it must sting the reportedly thin-skinned president to have a leading politician from one of America’s closest allies say he doesn’t want to be in the same room as him. Bercow highlighted Trump’s racism and sexism as the main reasons behind his reticence to have Trump speak in the House of Commons, issuing a bold rejection of both the president’s statements and actions against Muslims, Mexicans and women, among others.
And so the resistance to Trump continues spread to the unlikeliest of places: to the somewhat stuffy and still a bit forbidding galleries of the Houses of Parliament of the nation that once colonized ours. While it may seem as if so many U.S. figures are emerging to combat the new president that one un-breeched man in Britain will hardly make a difference, it is important that people abroad who use their pulpits to speak out against Trump also be recognized since global, mounting pressure is crucial to combating injustices.
Thus, for standing up and speaking out against Donald Trump despite the uproar this would cause within his own party, John Bercow is our Truthdigger of the Week.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation