It seems that after Brexit, the topic du jour in Westminster Hall is Donald Trump. Discussion about Trump started in 2016 when a popular petition that garnered the most votes of any such request until then led to a mandatory debate on whether Trump, then a presidential candidate, should be allowed to enter the United Kingdom. I attended the debate and remember quite well that Conservatives had joined in the Trump-bashing with their peers. Many of the Labour and Scottish National Party members of Parliament present had focused on their concerns regarding Trump’s clear Islamophobia, an issue especially alarming to representatives with Muslim constituents who’d been discriminated against in the aftermath of the U.S. Republican candidate’s comments. However, it was Conservatives like Victoria Atkins who came up with creative insults such as “wazzock” (meaning a stupid or annoying person) for the American, but it seemed clear that Tories were intent on leaving the door to the U.K. open to this privileged white male (not so much to Europeans or refugees, we would learn in the coming months).

I recall how several Conservatives smirked as they reminded colleagues that this could be the future leader of the United States they were talking about banning, and that while many didn’t expect Americans to hand him a victory, it didn’t seem right to restrict the billionaire’s freedom of movement or speech. But that was January, 2016—when many Americans, myself included, wouldn’t have believed Trump would win the presidency.

Fast forward a year and here we are, in the midst of Trump-fueled polemic after Trump-fueled polemic. Prime Minister Theresa May, who replaced David Cameron in July 2016 after the Brexit vote did not go his way, was the first world leader to visit the newly minted U.S. president. Pictures of the two holding hands were printed in U.K. newspapers, and May even proclaimed she’d hoped to ignite a relationship similar to that enjoyed by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Many suspect, however, that May, a vicar’s daughter, and, well, a woman, wasn’t too pleased to embrace the man who said people who shared her biology should be grabbed by the—well, you know the story. But, having begun the unprecedented process to sever some of many ties with the European Union, May knows she’ll have to look elsewhere for trade deals. This may explain her eagerness to visit Trump, hold hands and invite him to Great Britain for a state visit.

Many Britons, however, don’t agree with May’s decision, especially as the most controversial of Trump’s executive orders, often referred to as the “Muslim ban,” reached ears overseas. As a nation with a substantive Muslim population, some who hold dual citizenship and could potentially be banned from traveling to the U.S. despite assurances to the contrary from the U.S. Embassy, one could see why the order rattled more than a few Brits.

Yet another petition has been drafted regarding a ban on Trump, this time breaking the previous record as it approaches 2 million signatures, forcing Parliament to discuss his banning once again on Feb. 20. Thousands protested outside the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street soon after she returned from the U.S., and it seems thousands more will protest again in Parliament Square as the debate goes on. Labour Party opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn also called for Trump to be uninvited, an effort backed by close to 170 MPs.

This week, another obstacle was placed in Trump’s path to having tea with the Queen. Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said that while he’d previously been against the U.S. president addressing MPs in Westminster Hall (an “honor” granted only to Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Charles de Gaulle, Aung San Suu Kyi and Pope Benedict XVI thus far), now that the travel ban had been issued, he was vehemently opposed to such an event taking place. Here’s the full transcript of what he had to say on the matter:

What I will say is this—an address by a foreign leader to both houses of Parliament is not an automatic right, it is an earned honour. Moreover there are many precedents for state visits to take place to our country which do not include an address to both houses of Parliament. The second point is in relation to Westminster Hall. There are three keyholders to Westminster Hall, the Speaker of the Commons, the Speaker of the House of Lords and the Lord Great Chamberlain—ordinarily we are able to work by consensus and the hall would be used for a purpose such as an address ... I must say to the Honourable Gentleman, to all who signed his Early Day Motions and to others ... that before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. So far as the Royal Gallery is concerned ... I do not perhaps have as strong a say in that matter ... although customarily an invitation to a visiting leader to deliver an address there would be issued in the names of the two speakers—I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump. We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.

And since Bercow is one of the three people who are authorized to make this call, Trump may have to settle for a visit to the U.K. where he will not get to address the House of Commons. He will however, still get to hang out with the Queen, although Prince Charles may not be interested in attending given his recent speech about the dangers of populism.

Bercow, a member of the Tory Party, came under a lot of fire for his comments, especially from fellow conservatives. While his speech received applause from many MPs and inspired MP Dennis Skinner, who Bercow once expelled from the gallery for an impolite reference to then-prime minister David Cameron, to shout, “Well done.”

The speaker was never said to be a Tory favorite. He was voted in in June 2009 and some suspect it was Labour votes that helped him gain his position. That may be because while the conservative with working class roots was once a member of some radical right-wing groups, the older he got, the more toward the center he moved. Some could even say he moved left on issues like gay rights, which he passionately defends, and the right to consume marijuana, having declared a “clampdown on cannabis smokers would be ‘absurd.’ ” He’s also been known to try to modernize the House of Commons by getting rid of some wigs and breeches to make it “marginally less stuffy and forbidding.”

Some Tories are so annoyed at Bercow’s recent comments that they’re plotting a vote of no confidence. But the vote is unlikely to work in their favor and Bercow, who survived a similar coup in 2015, seems unfazed by the rumors. Although May has refused to say she has confidence in the speaker since the comments, Corbyn has come to his defense, saying Bercow “speaks for Parliament.” The Labour leader added,

“He’s elected by all members of the House, he’s therefore independent, he has the authority of Westminster Hall and over that aspect of State Visits. “I think he’s spoken absolutely clearly that Donald Trump and his misogyny and his racism and his behaviour over international law, particularly on the convention of refugees, I think he’s absolutely right and I welcome his statement.”

Bercow did apologize to the Speaker of the House of Lords for not having discussed the decision with him before expressing it, but stood by his comments. At a time when much of the war against what some call Trump’s increasing tyranny seems to be fought on Twitter and TV, it must sting the reportedly thin-skinned president to have a leading politician from one of America’s closest allies say he doesn’t want to be in the same room as him. Bercow highlighted Trump’s racism and sexism as the main reasons behind his reticence to have Trump speak in the House of Commons, issuing a bold rejection of both the president’s statements and actions against Muslims, Mexicans and women, among others.

And so the resistance to Trump continues spread to the unlikeliest of places: to the somewhat stuffy and still a bit forbidding galleries of the Houses of Parliament of the nation that once colonized ours. While it may seem as if so many U.S. figures are emerging to combat the new president that one un-breeched man in Britain will hardly make a difference, it is important that people abroad who use their pulpits to speak out against Trump also be recognized since global, mounting pressure is crucial to combating injustices.

Thus, for standing up and speaking out against Donald Trump despite the uproar this would cause within his own party, John Bercow is our Truthdigger of the Week.