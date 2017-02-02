Adrián Martínez / CC BY-SA 2.0

Listening to liberal acquaintances and other liberal voices in the media during the newly minted presidency of Donald Trump, they seemed shaken and surprised that he was moving ahead forcefully with the terrible and vicious policies he said he would pursue. They found it hard to process that the Deplorable One was really and “already” taking executive action to:

● “Build the [southern U.S. border] wall” and even more absurdly “make Mexico pay for it.”

● Deport immigrants who have been ordered to leave the country.

● Cut federal funding to “sanctuary” cities, which don’t enforce federal immigration laws on undocumented immigrants.

● Construct detention facilities along the Mexican border.

● Dismantle the Affordable Care Act (threatening to destabilize insurance markets and eliminate health coverage for untold millions of Americans) on an urgent timetable.

● Roll back federal regulations on financial institutions and other businesses.

● Ban immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries—Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen—for 90 days.

● Fire an acting attorney general who refused to defend his constitutionally challenged travel ban.

● Prohibit federal taxpayer dollars from being used to fund nongovernmental organizations “providing counseling or referrals for abortion or advocating for access to abortion services in their country.”

● Implement a federal hiring freeze except for the military, directing the Office of Management and Budget to formulate a plan to “reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through attrition.”

● Advance-approve and clear roadblocks for the two bitterly fought and ecocidal oil projects: the Dakota Access Pipeline (meant to transport vast quantities of fracked oil from North Dakota to Illinois) and the Keystone XL Pipeline (to move carbon-rich Canadian tar-sands oil down to the Gulf Coast).

● Elevate Steve Bannon, his cryptofascist top political adviser, to a full seat on the principals’ committee of the National Security Council, while downgrading the NSC roles of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence—a chilling move.

● Nominate a far-right Republican (Neil Gorsuch) to fill the Supreme Court seat that Republicans in Congress refused to let Barack Obama fill for the last year of his presidency.

● Appoint the leading Christian evangelical Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University (who said after the San Bernardino shootings of December 2015 that “if more people had conceal-carry [gun] permits, then we could end those Muslims”) to head a task force on reforming higher education.

● Order a drone attack and commando raid in Yemen that killed 30 people, including many women and children and Anwar al-Awlaki’s 8-year-old-daughter (who bled to death after being shot in the neck) in an operation planned and handed to Trump by the Obama administration.

Then there were the outrageous statements on and off Trump’s “big beautiful Twitter account” (Trump’s weird words), which remains creepily active in his presidency. The day after his inauguration, Trump went to the Central Intelligence Agency to childishly complain about the media’s supposed underestimation of the size of his inauguration crowd and to say that Islamic State arose because the U.S. failed to “keep the oil” when it invaded Iraq. “Maybe we’ll have another chance” to take Iraq’s oil, Trump added.

Both in not-so-presidential tweets and in a talk with congressional leaders, Trump repeated his false and debunked claim that 3 to 5 million votes were cast illegally in the election, robbing him of a win in the popular vote. This bizarre charge is meant to amplify his anti-immigrant narrative and to justify future efforts to roll back nonwhites’ voting rights in the 2018 (midterm congressional) and 2020 (presidential year) elections.

Trump tweeted that he might “send in the Feds” to “fix Chicago”—that is, address the city’s high murder rate by imposing some version of martial law “stop and frisk” in the city’s black ghettos.

The president told ABC News he wants to build “safe zones” inside Syria to keep refugees from leaving that country—an incredibly provocative policy that would necessitate significant, direct U.S. military escalation in that country’s territory.

Trump preposterously tweeted that his extreme right, multimillionaire Supreme Court pick (Gorsuch) is “respected by all.”

And Trump said this about the cancellation of a previously planned meeting with the president of Mexico: “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless.” Orwell would have been impressed. Mexico naturally refuses to bow to Trump’s unfair and disrespectful claim that they should pay the U.S.—an imperial state that stole Mexico’s land and has mercilessly exploited that country for more than a century—to build a wall to “protect” that rich and powerful nation from its poor and exploited southern neighbor.

Call it “Shock and Awe.” The Tyrant is only getting started.



‘We Just Had an Election’ or ‘You Had Your Input’

Oh, but didn’t the new president face epic and indeed historic mass demonstrations—including millions of Americans wearing pink “pussy hats”—across the nation? Doesn’t he know that he really lost the popular vote by nearly three million ballots? Doesn’t he see that he’s coming into the presidency with the lowest approval rating in the history of modern polling?

Many liberals seem to think that these facts would humble Trump and the other sociopaths in his white nationalist and possibly fascist (more on that below) presidency, deterring them from moving ahead with their bold, far-right agenda.

But thin-skinned megalomaniacs and arch-authoritarian sociopaths don’t care about public opinion any more than they worry about the common good. They care about winning at all costs, by any means necessary.

Bannon, who is “positioning himself not just as a Svengali but as the de facto president” (in the words of The New York Times’ editors on Tuesday), does not sweat mass protests by “privileged liberals. ”He relishes “the left’s” agitation and looks forward to using it to rally Trump’s white-nationalist “heartland” base against the “bicoastal liberal elite.”

Trump’s response to the mass demonstrations was to complain that the media was overselling them and deliberately downplaying the size of his inauguration rally.

He also tweeted this: “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote?”

It was a revolting comment on at least three levels. The first nauseating thing is that he has no basis for suggesting that the marchers didn’t vote. The preponderant majority of them certainly did.

The second stupid thing is that Trump failed to see the difference between two very different kind of politics: voting in strictly time-staggered, narrow-spectrum, major-party, candidate-centered electoral carnivals and taking to the streets around key social and policy issues between, beneath and beyond those quadrennial electoral extravaganzas.

The third and perhaps most disgusting thing is the assumption that a president atop a purported democracy is beyond accountability to the public once he’s won the only real gauge of popular sentiment that matters: an indirect election through Electoral College decision once every four years. As George W. Bush’s White House spokesperson Dana Perino explained when asked if the citizenry should have “input” on U.S. foreign policy in March 2008: “You had your input. The American people have input every four years, and that’s the way our system is set up.”

So what if the popular majority doesn’t actually elect the U.S. president in accord with elementary democratic principle of “one person, one vote” under “our system,” set up by wealthy merchants and slave owners for whom popular sovereignty was the ultimate nightmare? After Obama won his second term in 2012, Trump denounced the Electoral College as an undemocratic atrocity. As its beneficiary in 2016, however, his opinion of the system switched on a doublespeak dime and his previous opinion went down Orwell’s memory hole.