Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law in Court
 By Paul J. Weber / Associated Press
Climate Change Will Worsen U.S. Poverty
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
Trump’s Health Care and the Politics of Disposability
 By Henry Giroux / Alternet

Ear to the Ground
France Will Ban the Sale of Cars That Use Gasoline or Diesel by 2040
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class
Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria

Truthdig Bazaar
Shrill

Shrill

$26.00
Norman Podhoretz: A Biography

Norman Podhoretz: A Biography


Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Trump’s Poland Speech Draws Criticism for ‘Disturbing’ Undertones

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

  President Trump speaking in Poland on Thursday. (Screen shot via CNN)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

During a speech at the site of the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Poland on Thursday, President Donald Trump proclaimed in terms some characterized as “disturbing” that “the fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.”

Speaking before an audience of close to 15,000 enthusiastic, flag-waving Poles—many of them bussed in by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party—Trump returned to “the same life-or-death language as his inauguration speech, which promised a war against the ‘American carnage’ of urban crime,” noted Julie Hirschfeld Davis of the New York Times.

“Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost?” Trump asked. “Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Many observed that the speech was noticeably “Bannonesque,” with its stark good-versus-evil imagery and its invocation of a battle of civilizations. The speech, argued Vox’s Sarah Wildman, “sounded like an alt-right manifesto.”

Others, however, detected a more ominous current running beneath Trump’s words, which were delivered in a nation governed by a fervently nationalistic party that has sparked fierce and widespread protests for what critics view as a sharp drift away from democracy.

Honing in on Trump’s repeated emphasis on “the will” and his declaration that “our civilization will triumph,” many made connections between the speech and an infamous 1935 Nazi propaganda film titled “Triumph of the Will,” which was directed by Leni Riefenstahl and based on the 1934 Nuremberg Rally.

Though the curated crowd responded to Trump’s words with raucous praise and the waving of flags, there were dissenters.

Most notable, The Guardian observed, was a “small left-wing party [that] held a protest with activists dressed as women from The Handmaid’s Tale, an American TV drama series based on a novel about a future totalitarian society, in protest over Trump’s treatment of women.”

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 