March 18, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Press Reacts to Trump's Awkward Meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
Trump Set to Nominate Coal Lobbyist, Boeing Executive to Deputy Positions
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
Truthdigger of the Week: Angela Davis, an Activist for the Ages
 By Natasha Hakimi

Ear to the Ground
Kellyanne Conway, Trump's 'Pervasive Female Double'—an In-Depth Look
Who Will Build Trump's Border Wall?
United Nations Report: Israel Has Established an 'Apartheid Regime'
Trump's Budget Proposal Puts Border Wall and War Machine First, America's Most Vulnerable Last

A/V Booth
Irish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump's Immigration Policy in White House Speech (Video)
The CIA's 60-Year History of Fake News: How the Deep State Corrupted Many American Writers

Animation
Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

Arts & Culture
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 4)
 By Carrie Rickey
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the 'Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire' (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis' and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi

Press Reacts to Trump’s Awkward Meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Posted on Mar 18, 2017

By Nika Knight / Common Dreams

  Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump during a meeting Friday. (Screen shot via CNN)

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel met with President Donald Trump for the first time Friday, and the encounter between the liberal European leader and the far-right, demagogic president was, if anything, extraordinarily awkward.

Trump ignored Merkel’s request for a handshake, provoked a look of disbelief when he repeated his allegations that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones—“we have that in common,” he told Merkel—and called a German newspaper “fake news” after a reporter asked him a question. He appeared to find it difficult to bring himself to look at the German chancellor.

And while many expected that Merkel, who has advocated welcoming and resettling refugees even as other European countries have closed their borders to asylum seekers, would clash with Trump over immigration, Trump instead appeared to entirely dodge her appeal for more humane immigration policies.

On Twitter, disbelief and embarrassment was the overwhelming response to what one pundit described as the “most remarkable/bizarre press conference between two allies I’ve ever seen”:

 

