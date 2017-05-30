Trump’s Communications Director Departs After Just Three Months

By Jon Queally / Common Dreams

Mike Dubke has resigned as President Trump’s communications director in what reports indicate could be a larger shake-up of White House staff. (WhiteHouse.gov)

President Donald Trump’s communications director Mike Dubke confirmed Tuesday morning that he is leaving the White House after barely three months working in the tumultuous administration.

Axios, which first reported Dubke had quit, said his “departure is a reminder of how hard it is for newcomers to thrive in Trumpland.” According to Axios, Dubke submitted his resignation on May 18, but agreed to stay until Trump returned from an overseas trip. Reports indicate Tuesday could be his last day, but the White House has yet to make an official announcement.

In confirming his early departure, Dubke told Politico the reasons were “personal,” but showered praise on his fellow White House staffers and his time working for Trump.

Though Dubke played a much less public role than figures like Press secretary Sean Spicer and top spokesperson KellyAnn Conway, Dubke’s resignation speaks directly to speculation in recent weeks that the communications team was under strain and headed for a shakeup.

MSNBC reported on the developments:

According to Politico:

Dubke’s exit comes as Trump weighs larger staff changes as he tries to contain the deepening scandals related to ties between Russia and his campaign. Trump, fresh off his foreign trip, returned to Washington this weekend facing not only congressional probes but the investigation of special prosecutor Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Russia as the Kremlin allegedly tried to tip the election Trump’s way. Beyond Dubke, White House press secretary Sean Spicer is expected to take on a reduced public role, though he is conducting the briefing later on Tuesday. Dubke, who was only on the job for a little over three months, had been a Spicer ally in the White House.

Amid the recent speculation, reports have surfaced that Trump is looking at bringing on former confidantes, including former campaign operative Corey Lewandowski, and possibly FOX News journalists to help with communication strategy for an administration that has lurched from one crisis to the next since Inauguration Day.