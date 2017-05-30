|
Trump’s Communications Director Departs After Just Three Months
Posted on May 30, 2017
By Jon Queally / Common Dreams
President Donald Trump’s communications director Mike Dubke confirmed Tuesday morning that he is leaving the White House after barely three months working in the tumultuous administration.
Axios, which first reported Dubke had quit, said his “departure is a reminder of how hard it is for newcomers to thrive in Trumpland.” According to Axios, Dubke submitted his resignation on May 18, but agreed to stay until Trump returned from an overseas trip. Reports indicate Tuesday could be his last day, but the White House has yet to make an official announcement.
In confirming his early departure, Dubke told Politico the reasons were “personal,” but showered praise on his fellow White House staffers and his time working for Trump.
MSNBC reported on the developments:
According to Politico:
Amid the recent speculation, reports have surfaced that Trump is looking at bringing on former confidantes, including former campaign operative Corey Lewandowski, and possibly FOX News journalists to help with communication strategy for an administration that has lurched from one crisis to the next since Inauguration Day.
